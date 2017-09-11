EU – Baltic States, Forum, Internet, Security, Technology
Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 18.10.2018, 19:04
Largest cyber security conference in Baltics “DSS ITSEC” starts next week
The event focuses on the cybercrime
theme. Year of 2018 has presented many challenges to cyber security
professionals, as criminal innovation is thriving and the hackers and cyber
criminals are inventing new ways to improve profit and reduce the effort required
to conduct their “businesses”. Meanwhile, the average time required to detect
and remediate breaches continues to escalate.
DSS ITSEC cyber security conference
& IT professional meetup is the largest event of this kind in the Baltic region.
Every year the conference serves as a knowledge, experience and business
contact exchange and network platform for business managers, IT and data
protection specialists, as well as for representatives of other professions.
The event will include 56 presentations in 7 parallel tracks from experts
around the globe, including live hacking demos, expo & business networking
zone and engaging panel discussions.
This year experts will be paying
attention to cybercrimes, cyber incidents and the EU GDPR. Additionally, there
will be discussions about topics such as cyber security policy, the new cyber
security strategy of the European Union, public and private partnership in the
EU member states. Experts will also discuss ransomware, network and mobile
security.
The conference speakers
include NATO CCD COE Ambassador Aare
Reintam, former Head of Estonian CERT unit Klaid Mägi, ICT Security expert & hacker Raoul Chiesa, Digital Forensics expert Selene Giupponi, Programme Director of IBM Security Mark Ehr,
Executive Director of FISC, Chairman of the Board of North European
Cybersecurity Cluster NECC Juha Remes,
Senior policy manager of ECSO Danilo
Delia, Head of the Cyber Security Section of the Technical University of
Denmark Christian Damsgaard Jensen
and Security Expert of CQURE Tom
Nowakowski and many others.
"Regulation on the protection of
personal data is currently one of the most relevant topics in the whole world.
This year, we have invited globally recognised experts to the DSS ITSEC
conference, to discuss the relevant cyber security topics in the context of
this Regulation and the expected changes in the future. We are truly happy to
have been able to gather professionals of the industry for nine years already,
to establish new cooperation and strengthen the cyber security of the Baltic
countries," says Andris Soroka, the founder and organiser of the DSS ITSEC
conference.
The event is
free of charge. For registration a corporate email address is required. The full
agenda and registration are available at https://www.dssitsec.eu.
Last year, the DSS ITSEC conference
attracted major public attention by gathering more than 1000 onsite
participants. The conference featured more than 80 presentations in 9 parallel
sessions given by cyber security specialists from 20 different countries from
all over the world.
The primary aim of the conference is
to strengthen cyber security in the Baltic region by providing local
specialists with an opportunity to meet high-level international experts and
master the knowledge about the latest tendencies of the industry and
technological solutions.
Conference is held as a part of
European Cyber Security Month campaign.
