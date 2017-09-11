Join the TechChill student workshops and get the free Student Pass

Students who are interested in a startup environment and are eager to educate and challenge themselves, are welcome to join the student workshops and look into the startup world from founders perspective, discuss the ecosystem itself, learn how to get in, and maybe meet a potential employer or partner. Workshops will have three parts - future of tech, startup ecosystem and how startups are built. By attending all three, 70 students will receive a Free Pass to one of the most recognizable Baltic startup ecosystem events - TechChill, happening on February 21 and 22, 2019, in Riga.

TechChill teamed up with Printful, one of the most successful Latvian companies, to provide students with insights into the business and startup environment. During the workshops, experienced startup environment representatives, startup founders and industry experts will share their knowledge, encouraging students to become a part of the startup industry and the tech world.

Workshops, happening on October 10, October 24 and November 7, have three parts - future of the tech, startup ecosystem and how startups are built. Students will be provided with hands-on group work, as well as mentored by the startup founders and representatives of the startup ecosystem. By discussing the world of tech and startups with students, speakers will share real-life stories and the problems they face daily. The CEO at TechChill, Kristine Kornilova will talk about the technology, its impact and share a brief history, the Co-Founder at Dripit, Ernests Stals will reveal the definition of what startup is, as well as give an insight in the startup environment. The CEO & Co-Founder at Toneboard, Martins Vaivars and the CEO & Co-Founder at CastPrint, Sigvards Krongorns will talk about their work as a startup builders, their ideas and share the development strategies that are being used. Opportunities of the Baltic startup environment will be explained by the Katrina Peipina, Community Manager at TechChill. During the workshops, startup founders will share practical information on how to find startups that are hiring, as well as how actually the working in startup differs from working in the traditional company. All current, full or part-time programme students from any university and any country, are welcome to apply here until September 30: https://ej.uz/applyTechChill

Acknowledging that the world of tech and startups relies on students - the future founders, entrepreneurs, and curious minds - TechChill invests and continues to build a better local startup ecosystem by education, challenging and showing the possibilities of startup environment in Baltic states. In the past, TechChill already has given an opportunity to many students, and by teaming up with Printful, they are carrying on the tradition of organizing the student workshops and offering the TechChill’s Student Pass free of charge. Students are welcome to join the workshops happening during the October and November in different venues around the Riga.

“We are grateful that the Latvian startup environment has given us such good specialists and an opportunity to show Latvian knowledge in the world while keeping the brains in Latvia. Already from the very beginning of Printful, we believed that by supporting the Latvian startup ecosystem, together we will create a ground for new success stories from Latvia”, points Co-Founder and CEO at Printful, Davis Siksnans.

“One of the main goals of TechChill is to develop the startup ecosystem. Startup environment needs a lot of ambitious and globally-minded talents in different industries and specializations. Most of the TechChill team are young professionals who have graduated from universities just recently, and we know how difficult it is to choose the right career path. We wish others to educate and self-execute directly in the startup environment which we found very challenging and full of opportunities, and that’s why for several years now we have been working with students - organizing lectures at universities, offering introductions with startups that are hiring, as well as inviting students to volunteer in the conference”, shares the CEO at TechChill, Kristine Kornilova.

For students who consider working in tech, develop startups or want to know how the real life of entrepreneurship look, TechChill and Printful offers to get the first insights by visiting the TechChill startup conference. 70 students who will attend all three lectures, will receive the Student Pass free of charge. The pass gives a full access to two eventful days among 2000 developers, entrepreneurs, startups, tech enthusiasts and other inspiring people from all over the world meeting in Riga on February 21 and 22, 2019. It’s the possibility to meet future employer or partner, and listen to real-life stories by conference’s first announced speakers including the leading data analyst of Google Cloud, Cassie Kozyrkov, the Co-Founder of startup investment and talent attraction platform AngelList, Joshua Slayton and more – check out already confirmed speakers here: www.techchill.co

Students who can’t join the workshops are invited to participate in the startup conference by purchasing a Student Pass for only 49 EUR. Valid Student ID needed before entering the event venue.

TechChill is known as the year’s most ambitious and recognizable Baltic startup ecosystem event and the best opportunity to meet the most promising new founders and ideas from the Baltics. The conference has grown rapidly - from a few hundred participants to two thousand international visitors. Every February, under the TechChill's leadership, Riga becomes a global innovation, business and networking center for a week. The next TechChill will happen on February 21-22, 2019 in Riga. Read more: www.techchill.co

Printful brings print and tech together through consistent integrations with the top eCommerce platforms. After launching Startup Vitamins, the store that sells motivational posters for entrepreneurs, the company starts to grow rapidly. Unable to find a reliable printing service, the concept of Printful was born and now is based in Latvia and the USA. Read more: www.printful.com