Wednesday, 19.09.2018, 14:15
Domain industry representatives from CIS and Eastern Europe meet in Latvia
This year the agenda included domain space security,
relations between the industry and copyright holders, ccTLD development and new
DNS technologies.
Director of the Coordination Center for TLD .RU/.РФ Andrei Vorobyov presented the
organization’s strategy and priorities for 2019–2021 at the plenary session.
Traditionally, domain space security is one of the priorities, so Vorobyov
noted the center’s work with specialised agencies. He said that these agencies
make industry self-regulation efficient and effective.
Security was also discussed at the ‘Security: Domain Name vs
Content’ session that opened the conference program and included presentations
by representatives from ICANN, SDF Canadian analytic center, iThreat US
cybercrime investigation agency, Group-IB and TCI. The discussions were
somewhat reminiscent of the storyline from the movie Minority Report (2002):
can a crime be prevented while a suspect is only planning it and can criminals
be identified by characteristic mistakes?
The participants concluded that it was necessary to adopt a
cyber expert code to regulate responsibility for the expertise they carry out
that is used in decision making. All the participants – registrars, registries,
providers and law enforcement agencies – need not only to follow the law but
also to use common sense in considering how blocking content can affect
internet coherence regardless of their approaches to countering illegal
content.
A heated discussion on recognizing registrars as information
intermediaries with the right to block websites at a copyright holders’ demand
without a court ruling took place in the session on legal issues of domain name
registration.
For the first time, TLDCON saw a presentation by law firm Semenov&Pevzner
who represent the interests of such copyright holders as Warner Music and Sony
Music in Russia. Experts from Russia, Belarus, Serbia and Ukraine shared their
experiences in resolving domain disputes related to copyright complaints in
their countries. They noted that it was necessary to further involve copyright
holders in the discussion of current problems and to improve their internet
skills. The participants agreed that the main strategy in this area was to
create and distribute educational programs on this subject.
The use of advanced approaches in domain marketing was
another agenda item at the conference. This was discussed at the Second Wind of
ccTLDs session. The influence of new domains on traditional general and
national domains can be felt without doubt, and more attention needs to be paid
to new technology and data driven marketing to build growth in the domain
market: for example, using big data to prepare marketing strategies, carry out
comprehensive analysis and work carefully on sales statistics.
At the New Technologies in DNS session, the experts talked about
using blockchain technology in DNS and domain name systems for authentication
in the Internet of Things as well as security problems. Everyone believes that
today DNS is facing a unique situation: its importance in internet management cannot
be overrated, but at the same time many of its technological concepts belong to
the era of the “open internet” and must be updated. The participants presented
practical cases of DNS use in the various areas of telecommunications and the interaction
of new and traditional technologies.
TLDCON 2018 concluded with a meeting of the Registrars Club featuring
representatives from Russian, Czech and Armenian registrars and registries as
well as an ICANN representative. The participants, including representatives of
Russian and foreign registrars, talked about their organizations and what
modern development trends they considered the most important. The main emphasis
in recent years was on the fact that the conference had become a networking platform
for national registries and registrars.
In conclusion Director of the Coordination Center for TLD
.RU/.РФ Andrei Vorobyov thanked the participants and announced that TLDCON 2019
would be held in Lithuania.
The media partners of TLDCON 2018 – D-Russia.ru, ComNews.ru,
The Baltic Course, The Baltic Times, Baltic Review, ГРАНИ.lv and
Digital.Report.
Presentations and videos of the conference sessions will be
available on the conference’s website https://tldcon.ru/
soon.
