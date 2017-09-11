Tallinn Digital Summit to host top-level global debate on future of digital societies

The Tallinn Digital Summit, a meeting bringing government leaders and ministers, entrepreneurs and innovators from digitally-minded countries around the world to the capital of Estonia on October 15-16, 2018, will focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and global trade in data, as well as on their implications for governance, economies, and societies as a whole informs LETA/BNS.

Keynote speakers at the event include Greg Corrado, the principal AI scientist of Google, and Jack Clark, strategy and communications director for OpenAI. The summit's knowledge partners are the McKinsey Global Institute, the Center for Public Impact, the Lisbon Council and the European Center for International Political Economy (ECIPE), spokespeople for the Estonian government said.





Estonia's prime minister, and the summit's host, Juri Ratas sees Tallinn as a natural platform for the Digital Summit. Estonia has been at the forefront of digital societies for about 20 years, he said. Beyond sharing Estonia's experience, however, there are universal issues at stake.





"We cannot leave the future to chance," Ratas said. "When we discuss the future of AI, it's really the future of humanity we're talking about. We have a responsibility to do things right. There must be a sense of urgency. We need to create a legal and ethical framework that encourages innovation while protecting privacy and personal data, among other safeguards."





The summit will host officials and luminaries from Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, the United Kingdom, United States and Uruguay. Participants also include representatives of the European Commission.





The summit's opening session will be followed by three parallel workshops led by the summit's knowledge partners. Workshops will focus on AI-driven governance as well as on safety and security in the age of artificial intelligence. Participants will also address the impact of AI on the labor market.





Heads of delegations will have a private session on the data economy and its impact on international trade policies and regulations. The session will be led by Hosuk Lee-Makiyama, director of the European Center for International Political Economy.





This year's event follows an EU-level summit held in 2017 by the Estonian Presidency of the Council of the European Union. That event brought together EU heads of state and government, and indicated the need for high-level global debate on digital issues.