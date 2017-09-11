Estonia, Forum, Good for Business, Innovations, Technology
Tallinn Digital Summit to host top-level global debate on future of digital societies
Keynote speakers at the event include Greg Corrado, the principal
AI scientist of Google, and Jack
Clark, strategy and communications director for OpenAI. The summit's knowledge partners are the McKinsey Global Institute, the Center for Public Impact, the Lisbon Council and the European Center for International Political
Economy (ECIPE), spokespeople for the Estonian government said.
Estonia's prime minister, and the summit's host, Juri Ratas sees
Tallinn as a natural platform for the Digital Summit. Estonia has been at the
forefront of digital societies for about 20 years, he said. Beyond sharing
Estonia's experience, however, there are universal issues at stake.
"We cannot leave the future to chance," Ratas said. "When
we discuss the future of AI, it's really the future of humanity we're talking
about. We have a responsibility to do things right. There must be a sense of
urgency. We need to create a legal and ethical framework that encourages
innovation while protecting privacy and personal data, among other
safeguards."
The summit will host officials and luminaries from Canada, Denmark, Estonia,
Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania,
Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, the United
Kingdom, United States and Uruguay. Participants also include representatives
of the European Commission.
The summit's opening session will be followed by three parallel workshops
led by the summit's knowledge partners. Workshops will focus on AI-driven
governance as well as on safety and security in the age of artificial
intelligence. Participants will also address the impact of AI on the labor
market.
Heads of delegations will have a private session on the data economy and
its impact on international trade policies and regulations. The session will be
led by Hosuk Lee-Makiyama, director of the European Center for International Political Economy.
This year's event follows an EU-level summit held in 2017 by the Estonian
Presidency of the Council of the European Union. That event brought together EU
heads of state and government, and indicated the need for high-level global
debate on digital issues.
