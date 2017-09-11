EU – Baltic States, Forum, Innovations, Internet, Latvia, Technology, Telecomunications
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 12.09.2018, 14:48
5G Ideation will showcase the opportunities of 5G technology for startups
The session will
be free of charge to selected applicants. It is organized by TechChill and powered by Latvijas Mobilais Telefons. The ideation
session will serve as a prelude to the Baltic Sea Region’s 5G ecosystem forum 5G Techritory. As Europe is actively
involved in the race for getting at the forefront of the introduction of 5G
technology, Baltic Sea region is perfectly positioned to be a digital frontrunner
towards 5G opportunities in Europe and to challenge Silicon Valley and Asia in
this global competition. On 27 - 28 September in Riga, Latvia Baltic Sea Region
5G ecosystem forum 5G Techritory will
showcase 5G global deployment, including on how to turn 5G visions into real
business models. Forum speakers include 60+ senior executives from Qualcomm, Cisco, Huawei, Nokia, and
other global market leaders, as well as representatives of the European
Commission and Baltic Sea Region governments.
The conference
speakers will also take part in the 5G
Ideation working session, introducing 5G technology, it's opportunities for
business and startups, lead by LMT
Vice President Ingmārs Pūķis. Participants will gain useful insights of
technology’s benefits and overview the opportunities and challenges that 5G
technology offers. In the following working session, participants of the 5G Ideation will have a unique chance to
join forces and come up with new ideas based on 5G technology in smart cities,
mobility or healthcare, with the help and insights of the most senior experts
in this field in the world. The speakers themselves join the teams and tackle
the ideas and solve problems together. Participants will also have the
opportunity to exchange know-how with representatives of 20 startups from South
Korea, the country that is among global leaders in telecommunications.
The ideation
sessions will be moderated by Liis
Narusk, Co-Founder and CEO of Elevate
and a seasoned ideation veteran bringing the power of co-creation and
experimentation to the table. In the end, the teams will pitch their business
idea and the best ones will receive passes to TechChill 2019 conference, as well as 5G Techritory tickets for the whole team, giving them an
opportunity to further network with making valuable connections with global
market leaders and industry experts. Join 5G
Ideation as we explore the 5G technology by bringing together the
industry’s experts and early-stage startup builders. If you are ready to
explore the possibilities of 5G, apply here until September 24: http://bitly.com/5Gideation
“With the
introduction of 3G and 4G in the telecommunications industry, customers were
able to use the faster mobile Internet, as well as enjoy a better quality of
telecommunications services. The 5G network solution, however, will have a much
greater impact on potentially almost every business, enabling the full use of
the Internet of Things (IoT), allowing multiple smart devices to connect and so
much more. It's possible that network development will be groundbreaking
technology that will change the way we use our devices, work and network”,
shares LMT Vice President, Ingmārs
Pūķis.
The world is
moving closer to a more connected and advanced world. Fifth-generation
wireless, or 5G, is the latest iteration of cellular technology, engineered to
rapidly increase the speed and responsiveness of wireless networks, the
technology will not only change and challenge the world of telecommunications,
it will affect many industries, including the startup ecosystems around the
world. 5G infrastructure will become the engine of the connected world and will
rely on policy, norms, and standards that do not yet exist. With such a step
forward in technologies, startup founders have to think bigger and dare to
benefit from it.
TechChill 5G Ideation in organized in partnership
with LMT and supported by 5G Techritory and Norden.
TechChill is known as the year’s most ambitious and
recognizable Baltic startup ecosystem event and the best opportunity to meet
the most promising new founders and ideas from the Baltics. In the last couple
of years, the conference has grown rapidly - from a few hundred participants to
two thousand international visitors. Every February, under the TechChill's leadership, Riga becomes a
global innovation, business and networking center for a week. The next
TechChill will happen on February 22-23, 2019 in Riga. More info: www.techchill.co
5G Techritory is a platform for Baltic Sea region
community, businesses, and consumers for the development of a healthy 5G
ecosystem which would serve as a role model for building the European Gigabit
Society. The Forum will bring together leading 5G players from all over the
world in order to define the targets and rules of the new 5G game, with more
than 60+ senior speakers. More info: www.5Gtechritory.com
- 12.09.2018 Cовет по науке Эстонии: для участия в европейской программе финансирования науки нужны госприоритеты
- 12.09.2018 СГД начинает усиленные проверки такси в Рижском аэропорту
- 12.09.2018 Как в Латвии строят свою ИТ-страну
- 12.09.2018 Nordic, Baltic military infrastructure experts meeting in Tallinn
- 12.09.2018 VID to probe taxicab services at Riga airport
- 12.09.2018 R&D council: Estonia needs national priorities to participate in Europe's research funding
- 12.09.2018 EP approves EUR 17 mln aid to help Lithuania repair flood damage
- 12.09.2018 Latvian ministry doesn't not consider claim to Lithuanian Railways over Renge track
- 12.09.2018 Two flights from Bremen and Berlin to Riga cancelled due to Ryanair strike
- 12.09.2018 Spectrum auction in Latvia raises EUR 6.5 mln