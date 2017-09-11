5G Ideation will showcase the opportunities of 5G technology for startups

Early stage startups and individuals interested in smart cities, mobility and healthcare are invited to apply and take part in a working session 5G Ideation, that will offer opportunities to network with high-level executives in the 5G tech field and encourage startup builders to acknowledge the possibilities of the upcoming groundbreaking technology. The one-day 5G bootcamp will include startups and tech industry enthusiasts from the Baltics and Nordics and 20 visiting startups from South Korea.

The session will be free of charge to selected applicants. It is organized by TechChill and powered by Latvijas Mobilais Telefons. The ideation session will serve as a prelude to the Baltic Sea Region’s 5G ecosystem forum 5G Techritory. As Europe is actively involved in the race for getting at the forefront of the introduction of 5G technology, Baltic Sea region is perfectly positioned to be a digital frontrunner towards 5G opportunities in Europe and to challenge Silicon Valley and Asia in this global competition. On 27 - 28 September in Riga, Latvia Baltic Sea Region 5G ecosystem forum 5G Techritory will showcase 5G global deployment, including on how to turn 5G visions into real business models. Forum speakers include 60+ senior executives from Qualcomm, Cisco, Huawei, Nokia, and other global market leaders, as well as representatives of the European Commission and Baltic Sea Region governments.

The conference speakers will also take part in the 5G Ideation working session, introducing 5G technology, it's opportunities for business and startups, lead by LMT Vice President Ingmārs Pūķis. Participants will gain useful insights of technology’s benefits and overview the opportunities and challenges that 5G technology offers. In the following working session, participants of the 5G Ideation will have a unique chance to join forces and come up with new ideas based on 5G technology in smart cities, mobility or healthcare, with the help and insights of the most senior experts in this field in the world. The speakers themselves join the teams and tackle the ideas and solve problems together. Participants will also have the opportunity to exchange know-how with representatives of 20 startups from South Korea, the country that is among global leaders in telecommunications.

The ideation sessions will be moderated by Liis Narusk, Co-Founder and CEO of Elevate and a seasoned ideation veteran bringing the power of co-creation and experimentation to the table. In the end, the teams will pitch their business idea and the best ones will receive passes to TechChill 2019 conference, as well as 5G Techritory tickets for the whole team, giving them an opportunity to further network with making valuable connections with global market leaders and industry experts. Join 5G Ideation as we explore the 5G technology by bringing together the industry’s experts and early-stage startup builders. If you are ready to explore the possibilities of 5G, apply here until September 24: http://bitly.com/5Gideation

“With the introduction of 3G and 4G in the telecommunications industry, customers were able to use the faster mobile Internet, as well as enjoy a better quality of telecommunications services. The 5G network solution, however, will have a much greater impact on potentially almost every business, enabling the full use of the Internet of Things (IoT), allowing multiple smart devices to connect and so much more. It's possible that network development will be groundbreaking technology that will change the way we use our devices, work and network”, shares LMT Vice President, Ingmārs Pūķis.

The world is moving closer to a more connected and advanced world. Fifth-generation wireless, or 5G, is the latest iteration of cellular technology, engineered to rapidly increase the speed and responsiveness of wireless networks, the technology will not only change and challenge the world of telecommunications, it will affect many industries, including the startup ecosystems around the world. 5G infrastructure will become the engine of the connected world and will rely on policy, norms, and standards that do not yet exist. With such a step forward in technologies, startup founders have to think bigger and dare to benefit from it.

TechChill 5G Ideation in organized in partnership with LMT and supported by 5G Techritory and Norden.

TechChill is known as the year’s most ambitious and recognizable Baltic startup ecosystem event and the best opportunity to meet the most promising new founders and ideas from the Baltics. In the last couple of years, the conference has grown rapidly - from a few hundred participants to two thousand international visitors. Every February, under the TechChill's leadership, Riga becomes a global innovation, business and networking center for a week. The next TechChill will happen on February 22-23, 2019 in Riga. More info: www.techchill.co

5G Techritory is a platform for Baltic Sea region community, businesses, and consumers for the development of a healthy 5G ecosystem which would serve as a role model for building the European Gigabit Society. The Forum will bring together leading 5G players from all over the world in order to define the targets and rules of the new 5G game, with more than 60+ senior speakers. More info: www.5Gtechritory.com