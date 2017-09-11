Forum, Latvia, Security, Technology, Telecomunications
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 31.07.2018, 09:20
TLDCON 2018 to be held in Jurmala in September
This year the conference will focus on information security, relations
between the new and old domain zones, the secondary domain market as well as
new technologies in DNS. The list of participants contains many professionals,
such as John Crain and Alexandra Kulikova (ICANN), Dejan Dukic
(RNIDS), Aleksander Zhuk (Hoster.by)
and Anna Karakhanyan (ISOC Armenia).
The agenda of the two-day long conference incudes a plenary meeting and
five sessions. The speakers are experts of the domain industry, the heads of
companies working on the domain market and technical experts.
For example, registry experts from the CIS, Europe and international
organizations, as well as information security professionals will take part in
the first session of the conference titled Security:
Domain Name vs Content to discuss working with domain names that are used
for malicious purposes. They will also talk about modern data analysis and
forecasting methods, which allow determining the purpose of domain names even
before they are actually used.
Lawyers specializing in the regulation of the domain market will attend Session 2: Legal Issues of Domain Name
Registration. Delegates from different registries and countries will
exchange expertise on how to settle domain conflicts and will speak about their
methods of working with personal data and law enforcement authorities.
The last session on the first day of the conference, Second Wind of ccTLDs, will be devoted to the current operations of
national registries. Country code Top-Level Domains (ccTLDs) enjoyed priority
in their countries for a long time, but the situation changed with the
launching of a new TLD program several years ago. Competition soared, and
national registries had to rethink their role on the market and interaction
with users. Those taking part in that session will discuss possible ways to win
the buyers’ trust, the possibility of regaining their dominant positions, and
the role of country domain extensions in this age of domain affluence.
The second day of the conference will begin with Session 4: New technologies in DNS, where technical experts, the
heads of companies that constitute the backbone of the internet infrastructure,
as well as delegates from international organizations will discuss the latest
technological achievements in domain administration and the new spheres of DNS
usage, such as block chains, the Internet of Things and authentication of
digital objects.
To wind up everything, the conference participants will be invited to Section 5: Who is Welcome to the Registrars
Club? The registries and registrars will share their innermost secrets and
positive and negative experience and discuss various registrar operating models
as well as operating conditions in various country and general TLDs.
The conference has been organized by the Coordination Center for TLD RU/РФ in partnership with the Technical Center of Internet and with
support of ICANN and Latvia’s top level domain registry NIC.LV.
The media partners of TLDCON 2018 – D-Russia.ru, ComNews.ru, The Baltic Course, The Baltic
Times, Baltic Review, ГРАНИ.lv and Digital.Report.
For free attendance to the conference, please register.
For information on booking hotel rooms, go here. Special room prices are available until August 11, 2018.
We look forward to seeing you at TLDCON 2018 in Jurmala, Latvia, on
September 12 and 13!
