The VI forum of Kazakhstan Machinery Manufacturers will take place on 20-21 September 2018 in Astana at Expo Congress Centre.

The forum is organized by the Association of Kazakhstan Machinery Industry with a support of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and National Chamber of Entrepreneurs.





The Forum will be held within the framework of “New Development Opportunities in the Conditions of the Fourth Industrial Revolution» theme and should be a rallying call for government, commercial, academic professionals, business, associations and development institutions from Kazakhstan and across the globe.





The two days of forum will be devoted to thematic sessions and expanded plenary session respectively.





The participants of thematic sessions will develop practical recommendations for the further development of domestic machinery industry, ways of increasing competitiveness and building in the world value chains.





The enlarged plenary session will cover the various topics of the industry challenges and will be the ground to express the innovative solutions.





The Forum is expected to involve 900 participants from more than 30 countries including heads of leading Kazakh and foreign engineering enterprises, representatives of the quasi-public sector, and non-governmental organizations.