Wednesday, 17.01.2018, 14:59
SEB, Garage48 to stage open banking hackathon in Estonia
"Garage48 together with SEB
has the reason to believe that open banking will be the new standard and that
the real potential of it has yet to be discovered. We are therefore inviting
all the techies, creatives, marketers, data enthusiasts, designers and geeks
with a vision to come together and challenge fintech as we know it today and
remake banking for the digital age," the organizers said in a press
release.
The main goal of the Garage48 Baltic Open Banking hackathon is to create
next generation financial services. Best teams will get a chance to develop
their ideas and prototypes further into real solutions in collaboration with SEB.
SEB has created a
Developer Portal with a set of example API-s for co-creating new services for
clients in the Baltics.
Garage48 Baltic Open Banking hackathon will take place in the SEB Innovation Center in Tallinn on Feb.
16-18.
