SEB, Garage48 to stage open banking hackathon in Estonia

SEB and Garage48 will stage an open banking weekend on Feb. 16-18 the main aim of which is to create next generation financial services, informs LETA/BNS.

"Garage48 together with SEB has the reason to believe that open banking will be the new standard and that the real potential of it has yet to be discovered. We are therefore inviting all the techies, creatives, marketers, data enthusiasts, designers and geeks with a vision to come together and challenge fintech as we know it today and remake banking for the digital age," the organizers said in a press release.

The main goal of the Garage48 Baltic Open Banking hackathon is to create next generation financial services. Best teams will get a chance to develop their ideas and prototypes further into real solutions in collaboration with SEB.

SEB has created a Developer Portal with a set of example API-s for co-creating new services for clients in the Baltics.

Garage48 Baltic Open Banking hackathon will take place in the SEB Innovation Center in Tallinn on Feb. 16-18.