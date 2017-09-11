Analytics, Financial Services, Latvia, Society
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 28.11.2019, 12:46
34% of Latvians failed to pay their bills on time over past year - survey
A year ago, 45% of the polled consumers in Latvia admitted
to not paying their bills on time.
Across Europe, 24% of respondents said that they failed to
pay their bills on time and that they had to borrow money to pay them
off.
The European Consumer Payment report provides insights to
European consumers’ views on their economic outlook, and is thus a barometer on
the economic whereabouts of 24 European countries from the consumer’s
perspective.
Germany, Austria and Sweden have taken the top three
positions in this year's index, and Latvia has ranked 21st. In this year's
survey, Latvia is only ahead of Poland, Lithuania and Greece.
Latvians have reported especially poor ability to pay their
bills on time and save up for the future and have shown a low level of
financial literacy.
Ilva Valeika, Managing Director at Intrum Baltics,
said that nearly 45% of respondents in Europe said that their bills have been
growing at a faster rate than their income. In Latvia such an opinion was
voiced by 56% of respondents, as compared to 63% in France and 61% in Greece.
In Latvia, around 30% of respondents said they had had to
borrow money to pay their bills, Valeika said, adding that typically people
borrow from their family members or friends.
The number of consumers borrowing from non-bank lenders has
already increased. The survey also reveals that people prefer to take loans not
from their bank but from a different bank.
According to the survey, 75% of consumers in Europe manage
to save up some money each month, Valeika said.
In Latvia, 35% of respondents said they do not put aside any
savings, and most of the respondents who said they were saving money were
dissatisfied with the monthly amount they manage to save. At the same time, 63%
of respondents admitted being worried about their financial prospects for old
age.
Valeika said that the share of Latvians not saving up money
was one of the worst in Europe.
While 69% of respondents in Europe consider themselves
financially educated, 40% answered questions of the survey incorrectly.
In Latvia, too, more than 60% of respondents claimed they
new how to handle money, citing school, the internet, parents and banks as
their sources of financial education.
