Analytics, Banks, Financial Services, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 26.11.2019, 13:41
Supervisory board of central bank should take over functions of management board - Kazaks
Kazaks said that the Bank of Latvia could do a number of
things in a cheaper way, without losing the quality. "There are ways to
improve efficiency, and this does not refer only to the bank's structures, but
also to the management," said Kazaks.
He said that the Bank of Latvia currently is managed on two
levels - supervisory board and management board, but in the future the
supervisory board could take over the functions of the management board. A
smaller number of people in the management would be cost efficient, and also
decision making would be faster and more democratic.
Kazaks said that the bank could be a stronger backbone for
Latvia's financial system. There is an idea on the merger of the Bank of Latvia
and the Finance and Capital Market Commission, which would make support to
Latvia's economy much clearer and stronger, said Kazaks.
Kazaks also spoke about the bank's work in Europe. "The
Bank of Latvia has one vote like any other euro area country, and it is
essential to take part in the monetary policy discussion, promote the right
decisions, ensuring that Latvia is represented there," he said.
At the same time, the bank should engage in discussions
about economy, explaining economy, explaining the bank's decisions.
As reported, potential candidates for the Bank of Latvia
governor are current Bank of Latvia Council member Martins Kazaks, Fiscal
Discipline Council member Inna Steinbuka and former chairman of the Financial
and Capital Market Commission (FCMC) Uldis Cerps.
The current Bank of Latvia Governor Ilmars Rimsevics' term
of office will run out on December 21
- 26.11.2019 Депутат Кирсис: дни нынешней Рижской думы сочтены
- 26.11.2019 Средняя начисленная зарплата в Литве за год повысилась на 9,2%
- 26.11.2019 Выросла выработка электроэнергии в странах Балтии
- 26.11.2019 Latvia's largest companies raise aggregate turnover by 7.2% in 2018
- 26.11.2019 Tallink signs EUR 60 mln revolving credit facility agreement
- 26.11.2019 Baltic Sea Region set to stake a claim for Europen 5G leadership in the face of Asian and US dominance
- 25.11.2019 DBRS Morningstar Confirms Republic of Latvia at A (low), Positive Trend
- 25.11.2019 Благотворительный Бал Марты в Риге собрал 11 000 евро
- 25.11.2019 Вступление в силу закона об административной ответственности в Латвии отложат до середины 2020 года