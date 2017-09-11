Tallink signs EUR 60 mln revolving credit facility agreement

Listed Estonian shipper AS Tallink Grupp on Monday signed a revolving credit facility agreement in the amount of 60 mln euros with Swedbank, Tallink told the Stock Exchange.

The financing provided by Swedbank AS carries Euribor based floating interest rate and has a final maturity of 4 years.





The loan can be drawn on demand and proceeds could be used for general corporate purposes. As a result of the transaction, the group's liquidity buffers are strengthened.





The new loan is guaranteed by Baltic SF VII Ltd., a subsidiary of AS Tallink Grupp and is secured by a mortgage on the vessel Silja Europa belonging to the same subsidiary.