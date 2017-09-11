Estonia, Financial Services, Port, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 26.11.2019, 12:10
Tallink signs EUR 60 mln revolving credit facility agreement
BC, Tallinn, 26.11.2019.Print version
Listed Estonian shipper AS Tallink Grupp on Monday signed a revolving credit facility agreement in the amount of 60 mln euros with Swedbank, Tallink told the Stock Exchange.
The financing provided by Swedbank AS carries Euribor based floating interest rate and has a final maturity of 4 years.
The loan can be drawn on demand and proceeds could be used for general corporate purposes. As a result of the transaction, the group's liquidity buffers are strengthened.
The new loan is guaranteed by Baltic SF VII Ltd., a subsidiary of AS Tallink Grupp and is secured by a mortgage on the vessel Silja Europa belonging to the same subsidiary.
Other articles:
- 26.11.2019 Eckero Line cancels also Tuesday's departures on Tallinn-Helsinki line
- 25.11.2019 DBRS Morningstar Confirms Republic of Latvia at A (low), Positive Trend
- 25.11.2019 Эстония: работа M.V.Wool в Харку и Вихтерпалу остановлена из-за листерии
- 25.11.2019 В понедельник отменены все рейсы Finnair между Ригой и Хельсинки
- 25.11.2019 Nordecon to reconstruct Vinso-Kirmsi section of Voru-Rapina road for EUR 3.9 mln
- 25.11.2019 Новые инвесторы PNB успели прокредитоваться в банке перед закрытием
- 25.11.2019 Пассажиропоток в Рижском аэропорту за 10 месяцев вырос на 10,6%
- 25.11.2019 За 9 месяцев из Латвии вывезено на 21% меньше нефтепродуктов
- 25.11.2019 Nekā personīgā: Шкеле и Шлесерс хотят приобрести Meridian Trade Bank
- 22.11.2019 Lithuania's state, municipalities receive EUR 196 mln in unplanned revenue in Jan-Oct