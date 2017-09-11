Riga City Council committee supports budget amendments, but rejects additional allocation to Rigas Satiksme

Traditionally, the opposition lawmakers did not support the budgetary amendments.

The committee first discussed the budget amendments on October 18, but later, unable to reach an agreement on separate issues, postponed the meeting.





Rigas Satiksme will be allocated EUR 1.5 mln from state transfers. The company's management had asked for additional EUR 2.9 mln from the city's budget, but this request was rejected.





The Riga City Council financial department acting head Uldis Rakstins said that even without the local council subsidy, Rigas Satiksme plans to close this year with EUR 1.3 mln in profit. Together with the state subsidies worth EUR 9.68 million, the company this year has already received EUR 139.68 mln in subsidies.





In line with the budget amendments, this year's revenue to the Riga city budget will be by EUR 8.62 mln lower than planned, while expenditure will be by EUR 33.44 mln lower than planned. The budget deficit has dropped to EUR 86.5 mln compared to the earlier plan of EUR 110.07 mln.



