Friday, 13.09.2019
ABLV Bank wants to enforce EUR 650,000 from Russian pop singer Kirkorov
The claim against Kirkorov and his company Filipp Kirkorov Prodaksn has been filed with Moscow Taganka District Court.
The bank wants to enforce EUR 651,000 debt, as well as interest and fine, the court reported.
The bank did not comment on this information.
As reported, the Finance and Capital Market Commission, acting on the instructions from the European Central Bank, ordered ABLV Bank to stop all payments as of February 19 following a report by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury about ABLV Bank's involvement in international money laundering schemes and corruption. On February 24, the Finance and Capital Market Commission found an occurrence of unavailability of deposits at ABLV Bank.
Shareholders of ABLV Bank decided in February to start the liquidation process in order to protect interests of its clients and creditors. ABLV Bank believes that in this way it will be possible to ensure active protection of its customers, the bank said in a statement.
