Analytics, Banks, Financial Services, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 11.09.2019, 11:24
Latvian banking assets down 1% in H1
Swedbank was still Latvia’s largest bank by assets. Swedbank’s
assets declined 5.5% from the end of 2018 to EUR 5.575 bn at the end of June
2019.
Luminor Bank ranked second with EUR 4.296 bn in
assets at the end of June, down 11.1% from the end of last year. SEB Banka
came third with EUR 3.843 bn in assets, up 2.6% from the end of 2018.
During the first six months of this year, assets grew for SEB
Banka, Citadele Bank (26.7%), the Latvian branch of OP Corporate Bank
(10.7%), Baltic International Bank (5.4%) and Signet Bank (3%).
Meanwhile, assets declined for Swedbank and Luminor
Bank, as well as PNB Banka whose operations were suspended in August
(3.6%), BlueOrange Bank (5.4 %), Rigensis bank (25.5%), the
Latvian branch of Danske Bank (30.7%), Regionala Investiciju Banka
(17.6%), PrivatBank (3.5%), Meridian Trade Bank (4%), LPB Bank
(0.5%), and Expobank (18%).
The association’s data do not include Rietumu Banka which is
not a member of the association. According to the information released by the
bank, its assets grew 9.6% in the first half of this year to EUR 1.48 bn, which
ranks it fifth largest bank by assets in Latvia.
The above data also do not include the Latvian branch of BigBank.
- 11.09.2019 После реформ банк Luminor настроен активизировать кредитование бизнеса
- 11.09.2019 Домбровскис будет исполнительным вице-президентом Еврокомиссии по финансовым услугам и экономике
- 11.09.2019 Supply of apartments in Riga up 4% in August - Arco Real Estate
- 11.09.2019 Estonia's Adven lays cornerstone to EUR 4.9 mln boiler plant in Latvia
- 11.09.2019 Riga port sees number of ship passengers drop 1.7% in eight months
- 11.09.2019 Latvia: Unemployment level down to 5.9% in August
- 11.09.2019 Luminor to step up business lending after overhaul (media)
- 10.09.2019 Экспорт латвийских товаров за семь месяцев вырос на 0,7%
- 10.09.2019 SEB: Люди всё чаще подвергают себя опасности из-за альтернативных средств передвижения
- 10.09.2019 In July foreign trade turnover of Latvia was 0.9% larger than a year ago