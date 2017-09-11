Deposits of Lithuanian residents with credit institutions decreased

The Bank of Lithuania published the MFI balance sheet for June 2019, which shows that deposits of Lithuanian residents with credit institutions reduced by €49.7 mln over the month.

Non-financial corporation and financial sector deposits contracted by €153.7 mln and €101.7 mln respectively, while household and general government deposits increased by €189.1 mln and €16.5 mln respectively.





Overnight deposits of Lithuania’s non-financial corporations with credit institutions decreased by €183.0 mln, while those of households increased by €180.1 mln over the month. Loans granted by credit institutions to Lithuanian residents increased by €28.4 mln over the month. Loans to Lithuanian households and the financial sector grew by €54.1 million and €8.4 mln respectively, while loans to non-financial corporations and general government contracted by €27.6 mln and €6.5 mln respectively. Loans granted by credit institutions to Lithuanian households for house purchase, consumption and other purposes increased by €45.9 mln, €0.5 mln and €7.7 mln respectively.





