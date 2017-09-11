Estonia, Financial Services, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 30.07.2019, 12:57
Estonia: Pant, Hanschmidt pledge EUR 15.4 mln worth of Tallink shares
BC, Tallinn, 30.07.2019.Print version
Members of the supervisory board of the listed Estonian shipper Tallink Group Ain Hanschmidt and Eve Pant pledged a total of 16 mln shares in Tallink last Thursday worth 15.36 mln euros, Tallinnk Grupp told the stock exchange.
Members of the supervisory board of the listed Estonian shipper Tallink Group Ain Hanschmidt and Eve Pant pledged a total of 16 mln shares in Tallink last Thursday worth 15.36 mln euros.
Other articles:
- 30.07.2019 airBaltic extends season of flights to Athens and Reykjavik
- 30.07.2019 Pasazieru Vilciens signs train purchase contract with Skoda
- 30.07.2019 Pasazieru Vilciens hopes that new electric trains will help substantially increase company's passenger turnover
- 29.07.2019 Lithuania's c.bank issues e-money licenses two 2 fintech companies
- 29.07.2019 Foreign money made up 21.3% of all bank deposits in Latvia in June
- 29.07.2019 Estonia: Substation for transmission of power to Latvia being built at Kilingi-Nomme
- 29.07.2019 Estonia: Larkwater Group's methanol plant may launch operation in Paldiski in 5 years
- 29.07.2019 Klaipedos nafta нацелилась стать оператором кипрского терминала СПГ
- 29.07.2019 Суд остановил конкурс Lietuvos gelezinkeliai на закупку вагонов
- 29.07.2019 Удельный вес вкладов иностранных клиентов в латвийских банках в июне составил 21,3%