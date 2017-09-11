Estonia, Financial Services, Transport

Estonia: Pant, Hanschmidt pledge EUR 15.4 mln worth of Tallink shares

BC, Tallinn, 30.07.2019.
Members of the supervisory board of the listed Estonian shipper Tallink Group Ain Hanschmidt and Eve Pant pledged a total of 16 mln shares in Tallink last Thursday worth 15.36 mln euros, Tallinnk Grupp told the stock exchange.

