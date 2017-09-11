Analytics, Financial Services, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 23.07.2019, 09:17
Latvia's leasing and factoring portfolio grows 1% in Q1
The leasing portfolio expanded 1.5% from the end of 2018 to
EUR 1.701 bn at the end of March 2019, and the factoring portfolio contracted
3.7% to EUR 167.08 mln.
Compared to the end of 2018, the size of the finance leasing
portfolio declined 7.6% to EUR 1.127 bn at the end of March and operating
leasing increased 28.7% to EUR 502.792 mln. Loans worth EUR 71.694 mln were
extended during the three-month period, up 8.6% from the end of last year.
The car lease portfolio rose 2.4% during the first quarter
of 2019 to EUR 849.704 mln. Equipment leasing was up 1.8% to EUR 451.04 mln,
and commercial transport leasing was down 0.8% to EUR 379.494 mln.
In the first three months of 2019, new leasing deals grew
5.2% against the same period last year to EUR 196.984 mln as new finance
leasing deals decreased 12.1% to EUR 122.065 mln and new operating leasing
deals jumped 56.7% y-o-y to EUR 66.348 mln. Loans grew 44.9% to EUR
8.57 mln.
Factoring turnover grew 26.1% y-o-y to EUR 223.481 mln
in the first quarter of 2019, which included EUR 97.341 mln worth of domestic
factoring deals, EUR 99.913 mln worth of export factoring deals, EUR 6.227 mln
worth of import factoring deals and other types of factoring worth EUR 19.999 mln.
- 23.07.2019 Commission’s plan to facilitate innovative SMEs in the member states
- 23.07.2019 Farmers' demand for loans has significantly increased - Swedbank
- 23.07.2019 EUR 5 mln to be disbursed in newly installed farmer support in Estonia in 2019
- 22.07.2019 Survey: Tallinn property prices most likely to rise in Kopli
- 22.07.2019 Latvia: Certain agricultural NGOs have been enjoying privileges for years - State Audit Office
- 22.07.2019 Госконтроль: минземледелия финансирует избранные НГО на 10 млн. евро ежегодно
- 22.07.2019 Менеджер Parex: «Налоговая администрация завладела сумасшедшей властью над нами»
- 22.07.2019 Hanzas Maiznicas bakery reports 2% turnover reduction for 2018
- 22.07.2019 Экс-президент Латвии предлагает собрать деньги и осветить Памятник Свободы
- 22.07.2019 Latvia: Attorney, former judge Uldis Berzins murdered in Marupe