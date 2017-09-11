Monese starts cooperation with PayPal

Monese, a mobile-only current account provider of Estonian origin, started cooperation with PayPal on Thursday, informed LETA/BNS.

Monese said that as the first step, customers can link their Monese and PayPal accounts to manage their PayPal balance and transactions in the Monese app and seamlessly add a Monese card to their PayPal digital wallet to buy from, and send money online, by mobile phone and app.





These possibilities are already available to private customers of Monese in the UK, and will be made available in the rest of Europe and to Monese's corporate customers in the next few months.





Monese announced recently that over a million people have joined their service. The number of customers tripled last year. Demand for Monese across mainland Europe surpassed that of the UK in November 2018, and in March 2019, two-thirds of all sign-ups to Monese were in mainland Europe.





PayPal in September 2018 took part in Monese's 60 mln US dollar Series B finance round.