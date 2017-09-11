Estonian cbank's reserve expanded by EUR 1.9 mln in April

Bank of Estonia's reserves in foreign currency increased by 1.9 mln euros to 840.6 mln euros at the end of April, informed LETA/BNS.

In March, the figure was 838.7 mln euros, it appears from data made available by the central bank.





The value of securities in the reserve was 734.3 mln euros, 2.2 mln euros more than at the end of March.





The reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remained unchanged from March at 52.6 mln euros.





Cash and deposits stood at 10.2 mln euros, down from 19.9 mln euros the month before.





The value of the central bank's gold reserve decreased from 9.5 mln euros in March to 9.4 mln euros in April.