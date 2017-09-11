Analytics, Banks, Estonia, Financial Services
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 08.05.2019, 07:45
Estonian cbank's reserve expanded by EUR 1.9 mln in April
BC, Tallinn, 08.05.2019.Print version
Bank of Estonia's reserves in foreign currency increased by 1.9 mln euros to 840.6 mln euros at the end of April, informed LETA/BNS.
In March, the figure was 838.7 mln euros, it appears from
data made available by the central bank.
The value of securities in the reserve was 734.3 mln
euros, 2.2 mln euros more than at the end of March.
The reserve position in the International Monetary Fund
(IMF) remained unchanged from March at 52.6 mln euros.
Cash and deposits stood at 10.2 mln euros, down from 19.9 mln
euros the month before.
The value of the central bank's gold reserve decreased from
9.5 mln euros in March to 9.4 mln euros in April.
Other articles:
- 08.05.2019 European Commission keeps Latvia’s economic growth forecast at 3.1% this year
- 08.05.2019 Electricity prices in Lithuania rise 9% in April - Energijos Tiekimas
- 08.05.2019 Estonia: Elron's net loss deepens by 1/3 on year to EUR 5.2 mln in 2018
- 08.05.2019 Estonia, Sweden have a lot to learn from each other on cyber issues
- 08.05.2019 Estonia: Imprisoned persons number 2,523
- 08.05.2019 European Commission raises Estonia's economic growth outlook to 2.8%
- 08.05.2019 EU commission keeps Lithuania's growth forecasts unchanged
- 08.05.2019 Sales of Latvian drug wholesalers up 2.8% in Q1
- 08.05.2019 Lithuania's jobless rate edges down to 8.3% in April
- 07.05.2019 Survey: Estonia most attractive Central, Eastern European country to investors