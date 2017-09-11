Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Funds, Latvia
75% of EU funding available to Latvia invested in various projects
So far, 75% of the EU funding available to Latvia in this programming period have been invested in various projects, according to the Finance Ministry’s report on the absorption of EU funds writes LETA.
Agreements on EU-funded investment projects worth EUR 3.3
bn were concluded by March 1, which is 75% of the total amount of EUR 4.4
bn available to Latvia in the EU programming period 2014-2020. The Finance
Ministry noted that one third of that amount, or EUR 1.3 bn, has already
been released to the investment projects.
The ministry noted steady progress in EU funding absorption during the first months of 2019, with EUR 63 mln absorbed in January and EUR 64 mln in February, with EU funding invested mainly in IT, water management and education infrastructure.
