EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Internet, Lithuania, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 03.04.2019, 14:37
Google to provide payment services from Ireland
Google has informed its customers that starting April 4, payment services will be offered by Google Ireland Limited instead of UK-based Google Payment Limited.
Google says the move is aimed at ensuring the consistency of services as British companies are set to lose access to the EU market if the United Kingdom withdraws from the bloc without a deal.
The Lithuanian central bank granted the electronic money institution license to Google Payment Lithuania last December, authorizing the company to issue and redeem electronic money and provide payment services.
The Bank of Lithuania told that while the term of the license is indefinite, the central bank has the right to cancel it in a year's time if the company carries out no activity.
Founded last October, Google Payment Lithuania is part of the Alphabet Inc. group, which includes Google. The Lithuanian company's stock capital was increased from 2,500 euros to 2.368 mln euros last December.
- 03.04.2019 Cash will no longer be permitted for real-estate transactions in Latvia
- 03.04.2019 Google будет оказывать платежные услуги только из Ирландии
- 03.04.2019 Как Swedbank закрывает счета клиентам «высокого риска»
- 03.04.2019 Литовские рестораны iLunch могут появиться в Москве и Варшаве
- 03.04.2019 Ikea выходит на эстонский рынок
- 03.04.2019 Lithuanians plan to open iLunch restaurants in Moscow, Warsaw
- 03.04.2019 Rail Baltica Global Forum to gather 700+ participants in Vilnius
- 03.04.2019 IKEA to open online store in Estonia, establish collection point in Tallinn
- 03.04.2019 Circular economy –new EU rules for plastic waste
- 03.04.2019 В Вильнюсе состоится форум Rail Baltica