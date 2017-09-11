Banks, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Legislation, Russia
Moscow banker: Russian money launderers entranced by Danske's trustworthy name
Russian law enforcement authorities will start helping the
Estonian prosecutor's office and police in investigating the large-scale money
laundering that took place in Danske's Estonian branch only if they receive
orders from the highest level of the Kremlin, Lebedev, who in recent years has
been thoroughly investigating frauds and money-laundering schemes in Russian
banking, said.
He added that he does not see such a desire in the Kremlin
at present.
Danske Bank is under investigation by authorities in
Denmark, Estonia, Britain and the United States over suspicious payments
totaling 200 bn euros made through its Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015,
some of the transactions are still considered suspicious and a large portion of
the suspicious money came from Russia.
