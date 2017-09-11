EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 18.01.2019, 22:48
Latvia will not be ready to meet all Moneyval recommendations in due time – Znotina
BC, Riga, 17.01.2019.Print version
Latvia will not be able to meet all recommendations of the Council of Europe’s Committee of Experts on the Evaluation of Anti-Money Laundering Measures and the Financing of Terrorism (Moneyval) in due time, said Ilze Znotina, the head of the Latvian Office for Prevention of Laundering of Proceeds Derived from Criminal Activity (also called the Control Service), citing LETA.
According to Znotina, Latvia will not comply with all Moneyval recommendations in due time, still, Latvia should identify the risky areas and have an action plan ready for the nearest years.
She said that if Latvia is not able to admit its problems and the fact that Latvia has caused these problems itself, the country will not win appreciation of international partner.
As reported, Moneyval has placed Latvia in enhanced follow-up procedure because of the number of Low and Moderate ratings awarded for Effectiveness. Two areas were considered to have low levels of effectiveness - relevant beneficial ownership information and preventing proliferation financing.
Other articles:
- 18.01.2019 Латвия уменьшила сеть маршрутов междугородних автобусов на 725 тыс. км
- 18.01.2019 Рост объемов приграничной торговли алкоголем замедлился
- 18.01.2019 СНМП: массовый отток работников пока остановлен
- 18.01.2019 The EU’s Common Agricultural Policy and the Baltic Sea
- 18.01.2019 Pension funds invest EUR 175 mln in Estonia in 2018
- 18.01.2019 airBaltic to Receive Market Leader Award by ATW for the Second Year in a Row
- 18.01.2019 Finnish police suspect 3 Finns, 12 Estonians of large-scale tax evasion in construction
- 18.01.2019 SEB: Estonian companies' export to Germany should be more diverse
- 18.01.2019 Рижский порт планирует в этом году грузооборот в размере 35-37,9 млн тонн
- 18.01.2019 «Отображенный свет» в галерее Rietumu