Analytics, Banks, Estonia, Financial Services
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 14.11.2018, 10:59
Estonia's current account ran EUR 68 mln surplus in September
Turnover was up on September 2017 for both goods and
services, though faster growth in imports meant the total surplus of goods and
services shrank to 120 mln euros, the central bank said.
Goods exports increased by 1% and goods imports by 4%. The deficit on the goods account increased by 31 mln euros to 51 mln euros.
The surplus on the services account was the same as a year
earlier at 171 mln euros. Services exports were up 3 % over the year and
imports 4%. The net outflow of investment income and current transfers, or the
primary and secondary income accounts, increased by 7 mln euros to 53 mln
euros.
The current and capital accounts were in surplus by a total
of 102 mln euros, meaning that the Estonian economy was a net lender to the
rest of the world, so the country as a whole invested more financial assets
abroad than it received from there.
The Bank of Estonia publishes the flash estimate of the
balance of payments monthly for the last month but one.
