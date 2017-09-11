Analytics, Banks, Financial Services, Lithuania, Pensioners
Household assets in pension funds accounted for 7.9% of total Lithuania`s financial assets
The financial accounts data for Q2 2018 published today shows that total household financial assets amounted to €40.5 bln at the end of Q2 2018 and their annual growth rate was 5.5%, informed Bank of Lithuania.
Household assets in pension funds increased by 12.3% over the year and at the end of the quarter stood at €3.2 bln, which accounted for 7.9% of total financial assets.
At the end of Q2 2018, the assets of pension funds were invested in investment fund shares (€1.8 bln or 55.4%) as well as debt securities and equity (€1.3 bln or 39.8%). Pension funds assets per person employed made up €2.3 thousand.
