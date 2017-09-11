Analytics, Budget, Estonia, Financial Services, GDP, Taxation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 25.09.2018, 12:29
Fiscal Council: Estonian govt should set structural surplus as goal
According to the 2018 summer economic outlook of the Finance
Ministry, the Estonian economy will grow 3.6% this year and 3 % in 2019.
Compared with spring, the growth outlook has been decreased due to weaker
external demand. The Fiscal Council said that the ministry's outlook
describes Estonia's economic growth and inflation outlook with sufficient
trustworthiness and is in accordance with the outlooks of several other
institutions, the advisory body said.
The Finance Ministry said that the Estonian economy will
exceed its long-term manageable rate this and next year. Compared with the
ministry, the Fiscal Council's assessment of the current state of the
economic cycle is even better. This is evidenced by fast salary growth, a low
unemployment rate, a large number of job vacancies and the continued increase
in the high employment rate. Entrepreneurs are also referring to the clearly
better than usual economic situation.
The strong state of the economic cycle promotes the
continuation of good tax receipts. According to the Fiscal Council, the payment
of labor taxes may be even faster than what was expected in the forecast, but
when it comes to value added tax receipts, the risk of shortfall is more
likely. In conclusion, the risks of overpayment and shortfall are balanced.
According to the summer forecast of the
Finance Ministry, the budget position of the government sector will be at
a structural deficit of 0.2% of GDP in 2019. The Fiscal Council advised to
improve the structural budget position to at least percentage points of GDP, that
is by approximately 100 mln euros, when compiling the state budget bill of next
year.
The Fiscal Council said that firstly, it is important
to adhere to the structural balance aim set forth in the state budget strategy,
and secondly, it is not reasonable to relax the budget policy during the
current economic boom. The Finance Ministry is expecting a structural surplus
of 0.2 % of GDP for this year.
According to the State Budget Act, the Fiscal Council shall
provide an opinion regarding the Finance Ministry's macroeconomic forecast
and the financial forecast within two weeks as of the publication of the
two. The Fiscal Council introduced the main points of its opinion at a
Cabinet sitting held on September 19.
- 25.09.2018 Tere возобновляет экспорт сухой сыворотки в Японию
- 25.09.2018 Папа Римский Франциск стал электронным резидентом Эстонии
- 25.09.2018 Pope Francis becomes e-resident of Estonia
- 25.09.2018 Estonia's Tere dairy group to restart skimmed milk powder export to Japan
- 25.09.2018 Magnus Braun to start work as head of Estonian Oil Association
- 25.09.2018 Estonian govt supports continuing investments into European space program
- 25.09.2018 Polish fintech bank set to enter Lithuania
- 25.09.2018 Tax break proposed in Lithuania for businesses buying electric cars
- 25.09.2018 EU calls for probe into Danske Bank money-laundering scandal