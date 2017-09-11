Analytics, Banks, Financial Services, Lithuania
Lithuanian bank association's head calls Luminor deal vote of confidence in Baltic banking
"First, this puts an end to various market speculations about when and who will purchase Luminor," Mantas Zalatorius told.
"Second, that clarity comes with a really big private equity fund. This is a very clear signal that the US fund -- and Blackstone is a really big fund -- has confidence in the region, in Luminor’s management team and in the Baltic banking system," he said.
Luminor announced on Thursday that a consortium led by private equity funds managed by Blackstone is buying a 60% stake in the Baltic bank for 1 billion euros. Luminor’s current owners, Nordea and DNB, will each retain 20% of shares in the Baltic bank and will maintain their presence on the board of directors.
The deal, which is subject to approvals from local regulators and the European Central Bank, is expected to be closed in the first half of 2019.
