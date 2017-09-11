Financial Services, Funds, Insurance, Investments, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 24.08.2018, 13:57
ZGI-4 venture capital fund attracted the currently largest private investment in Latvia amounted 10 mln euros
The largest amount, or 7.5 mln euros, was invested in the ZGI-4 fund by Swedbank Ieguldījumu Pārvaldes Sabiedrība AS, which will increase its contribution to 11 mln euros as other investors are involved. It is planned that the new fund will invest both in the traditional industries of the Baltic States, and in the so-called new sectors of the economy, such as fintech companies.
The total amount of the new growth fund ZGI-4 will be 25 mln euros, of
which 15 mln euros will be financed by Development
Finance Institution ALTUM from the resources of the European Regional
Development Fund (ERDF), and 10 mln euros or 40% of the total fund will be
private sector investments, from of which 7.5 mln euros are invested by Swedbank Ieguldījumu Pārvaldes Sabiedrība,
and 2.5 mln euros by the Central Europe insurer Balcia Insurance SE founded in Latvia and other private investors.
Upon completion of attracting private capital, the fund manager ZGI Capital will be able to start work
on the first investments. The volume of investments into one enterprise will
amount to 3.75 mln euros. 75% of investments are planned for Latvian companies,
and for the diversification of the portfolio 25% of investments can be made in
companies of other countries of the European Union. ZGI Capital has extensive experience in investments in metal
processing, woodworking, logistics, information technology, engineering, export
of services, etc.
The manager of alternative investment funds ZGI Capital, four years in a row awarded with the annual award of
the Latvian Association of Private and Venture Funds, was selected as the
growth venture capital manager within the ALTUM procurement process at the end
of 2017.
Juris Vaskāns, Member of the Board of ALTUM:
"Attracting private investments of 10 mln EUR to a venture capital fund
financed by ALTUM is a very important event for the whole venture capital
industry. This, of course, is an indicator of trust and a positive signal to
other private investors who are considering investment opportunities in Latvia.
We are especially pleased that the largest investor in our venture capital fund
is Swedbank Ieguldījumu Pārvaldes
Sabiedrība, placing pension fund plans in alternative investment funds, which
is already widely practiced thoughout the world. The synergy between ALTUM, Swedbank Ieguldījumu Pārvaldes Sabiedrba and other private
investors in the ZGI-4 fund will provide an opportunity for the growth and
development of companies with high growth potential, while traditional
financiers refrain from investing in them due to high risks."
Pēteris Stepiņš, CEO, Swedbank Ieguldījumu
Pārvaldes Sabiedrība AS: "We have successfully completed our
painstaking work on choosing a fund that lasted more than half a year, with
countless hours spent on the evaluation of the fund, in-depth study, interviews
and discussions with the teams of ZGI
Capital and ALTUM. These
investments are an excellent addition to our local investment portfolio in
Latvia and the Baltic States, which is an integral part of our investment
strategy. We believe that long-term local investment can beat impersonal global
investment. Therefore, we expect that ZGI
Capital's active role in the selection and provision of financing for
innovative companies will not only give a good return for our customers, but
will also be a healthy incentive for the development of venture capital and
innovative enterprise ecosystems."
Normunds
Igolnieks, leading partner of ZGI Capital:
"First of all, we would like to thank for the trust our investors - ALTUM, the largest manager of the Swedbank pension fund, Central Europe insurer Balcia Insurance SE founded in Latvia and other private investors.
We will use the gained experience of managing the fund of the fourth generation
to get additional capital from investors and support local entrepreneurs,
providing the necessary capital for future growth. We will invest in small and
medium-sized enterprises that have entrenched in the domestic market and enter new
export markets, mastering new innovative products or technologies, building up
capacities, developing new lines of business, increasing profitability or
automating the corporate processes. Currently, the first round of attracting
fund investors is taking place. The fund starts its work, and our goal is to
attract additional private investors within the next 12-24 months and increase
the fund's assets to 35 mln euros."
- 24.08.2018 Эстония заняла 12 место в рейтинге стран с лучшей бизнес-средой
- 24.08.2018 Венчурный фонд ZGI-4 привлек самый большой в Латвии объем прямых инвестиций в Латвии
- 24.08.2018 Circle K Latvia развивает торговлю без упаковки
- 24.08.2018 DPD Latvija расширяет сеть доставки и устанавливает посылочные терминалы в рижских бизнес-центрах
- 24.08.2018 «Балтийские музыкальные сезоны» завершат второй сезон концертом «оперного аттракциона»
- 24.08.2018 The Institute of Economics of LAS and LMT are organizing the II Economic Forum "INDUSTRIAL rEVOLUTION 4.0: Digital Economy, Data Protection and Compliance Best Practice"
- 24.08.2018 В Риге пройдет II Экономический форум «ИНДУСТРИАЛЬНАЯ РЕВОЛЮЦИЯ 4.0: цифровая экономика, защита данных, лучшая практика соответствия»
- 24.08.2018 Startup contest to take place as part of PropTech Riga forum in September
- 24.08.2018 Danish Agro to acquire Konekesko's Baltic businesses
- 24.08.2018 Estonian govt committee to submit proposals for improving fight against money laundering