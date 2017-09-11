Banks, Crime, Estonia, Financial Services, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 31.07.2018, 20:03
Estonian parlt committee to gather Tuesday to discuss Danske money laundering case
Those invited to the sitting that will discuss the
responsibility of the Danske money laundering case include Minister
of Justice Urmas Reinsalu,
Prosecutor General Lavly Perling,
director of the Central Criminal Police Aivar
Alavere, head of the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Police and Border
Guard Board Madis Reimand, a
representative of the penal law and procedure division of the Ministry of
Justice's criminal policy department, a representative of the public order and
criminal policy department of the Ministry of the Interior, a representative of
the Ministry of Finance, and chairman of the management board of the
Financial Supervision Authority Kilvar Kessler.
Chairman of the committee Jaanus Karilaid said that he had convened the sitting in order to
find out why nobody had taken the responsibility for the case of money
laundering through the Estonian branch of Danske
Bank. "We would like to get answers from the supervisory agency and
the investigative bodies on how this criminal deception could be carried out
through Estonia for such a long time, and if the authorities have done
everything they can to investigate it," Karilaid added.
Karilaid said that it is also necessary to discuss how to
avoid such extensive criminal schemes in the future.
Deputy chairman of the committee Uno Kaskpeit said that the money laundering scheme is a very
regrettable case that damages Estonia's reputation and interests. "I think
that different agencies share the responsibility here," he said. "We
have to achieve clarity on the reasons why the laundering of billions of euros
could take place for a long time, so that it never again be possible."
Danske Bank's
Estonian operations may have been used to launder as much as seven billion
euros from 2007 to 2015, which is more than twice as much as initially
believed. The case is being investigated by Danske
Bank itself, the High Court of Paris and the Danish Financial
Supervisory Authority.
William Browder,
chief executive of investment fund Hermitage
Capital Management and former employer of Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, is also asking for a
criminal investigation to be launched against 26 employees of the Estonian
branch of Danske Bank who allegedly
enabled the laundering of billions of dollars of dirty money through the bank.
- 31.07.2018 Госпрокуратура возбудила уголовное расследование по делу об отмывании денег в Danske Bank в Эстонии
- 31.07.2018 За год жители Эстонии отправили более 11,1 миллиона почтовых отправлений
- 31.07.2018 Римшевичу разрешили назначить своего заместителя в совете ЕЦБ
- 31.07.2018 В Чудском озере из-за жары массово гибнет рыба
- 31.07.2018 Lithuanian court upholds Kaunas' decision to name Turkish firm as stadium contract winner
- 31.07.2018 Economic growth is driven by household consumption, investment and exports
- 31.07.2018 In June, the volume of industrial production in Estonia was greater than a year ago
- 31.07.2018 Estonians send mail on 11.1 mln occasions in 2017
- 31.07.2018 Estonian cinema chain set to enter Lithuania
- 31.07.2018 Удельный вес потребительского кредитования от небанковских кредиторов в Латвии вырос на 33%