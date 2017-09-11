Hermitage Capital files criminal complaint against Danske Bank

William Browder, chief executive of investment fund Hermitage Capital Management, on Wednesday filed a criminal complaint in Denmark against Danske Bank, the latter being suspected of Russian money laundering, according to Financial Times information reports LETA/BNS.

Browder in the complaint to the Danish public prosecutor for special economic and international crime alleges that at least 190 accounts were used to launder 203 mln dollars. He claims this is linked to a 230 mln dollar fraud from the Russian treasury uncovered by Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian lawyer who later died in prison. Browder is Magnitsky's former employer.





According to Browder 16 accounts at Danske's Estonian branch were opened for shell vehicles that received more than 203 mln dollars connected to the fraud. A further five accounts at Danske received money from the 16 accounts, and those 21 transacted with another 169 accounts at Denmark's biggest lender. Browder claims that the turnover from the 21 accounts was more than 9 bln dollars.





Danske declined to comment on the complaint, as did the prosecutors.