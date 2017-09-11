Banks, EU – Baltic States, EU – CIS, Financial Services, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 18.07.2018, 15:49
Hermitage Capital files criminal complaint against Danske Bank
Browder in the complaint to the Danish public prosecutor for special economic and international crime alleges that at least 190 accounts were used to launder 203 mln dollars. He claims this is linked to a 230 mln dollar fraud from the Russian treasury uncovered by Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian lawyer who later died in prison. Browder is Magnitsky's former employer.
According to Browder 16 accounts at Danske's Estonian branch were opened for shell vehicles that received more than 203 mln dollars connected to the fraud. A further five accounts at Danske received money from the 16 accounts, and those 21 transacted with another 169 accounts at Denmark's biggest lender. Browder claims that the turnover from the 21 accounts was more than 9 bln dollars.
Danske declined to comment on the complaint, as did the prosecutors.
- 25.07.2018 Estonia continued to be active in foreign trade in May
- 18.07.2018 Страны Балтии получат от Еврокомиссии 110 млн. евро на строительство Rail Baltic
- 18.07.2018 Amber Grid объявила конкурс на закупку стальных труб для газопровода GIPL
- 18.07.2018 Latvian Government postpones reviewing a bill making electronic ID cards mandatory for all residents as of 2022
- 18.07.2018 “Big data” technologies to assist business, education and public management
- 18.07.2018 Energy prices still on the rise
- 18.07.2018 Payment institution licence issued to Nayax Europe, UAB and UAB SHIFT Financial Services LT
- 18.07.2018 Volvo and Ford keep pace with Euro NCAP’s safety challenge
- 18.07.2018 Погранохрана продолжает конфискацию антирадаров на границе с Россией
- 18.07.2018 Estonian border guards removing anti-radar equipment from cars arriving from Russia