Banks, Financial Services, Internet, Latvia, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 09.05.2018, 15:35
Rietumu Bank has issued a new version of the HD application
Due to the most modern
technologies integrated in the application, internet banking will become even
safer and more convenient.
In the new version, special attention is devoted to the convenience of access to accounts and authorisation of orders.
You can configure Mobile DigiPass on your device to work in Push notifications mode, within the framework of which the mobile device can automatically receive authentication confirmation requests when entering the internet bank, as well as requests for authorization of orders submitted via the internet bank. You can confirm or reject a request to the mobile device by selecting the appropriate option in the Mobile DigiPass interface. Upon successful confirmation of the request, the Mobile DigiPass automatically generates and sends to the bank a one-time password (OTP) or a test key necessary for entering the internet bank or authorization of orders.
To make use of such
capabilities, it is required to install a Mobile DigiPass on one’s device and
allow the application to work with Push notifications, when such an inquiry is
received.
Starting from today, the new application may be downloaded from Apple Store.
- 09.05.2018 1/5 Latvian population has never consulted family doctor during the past 12 months
- 09.05.2018 Loss from mandatory insurance in Latvia shrinks to EUR 120,000 in Q1
- 09.05.2018 President: e-health is absolutely indispensable to all residents of Latvia
- 09.05.2018 В майские праздники в странах Балтии существенно выросло число российских туристов
- 09.05.2018 Latvian subsidiary of Lithuania's Agrochema raises 2017 turnover by 39.2%
- 09.05.2018 Steinbuka: Latvia's litigation with EU Commission over crabbing boat arrested in Norway to be long
- 09.05.2018 Рынок торговых площадей Латвии на пороге нового подъема
- 09.05.2018 В Эстонии налогов в марте 2018 года было собрано на 12% больше
- 09.05.2018 Латвийцев обязали сообщать о своем переезде на ПМЖ в течение трех месяцев