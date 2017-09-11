Rietumu Bank has issued a new version of the HD application

Rietumu Bank has issued a new version of the iRietumu HD application for iPhone and iPad, informed BC bank’s press service.

Due to the most modern technologies integrated in the application, internet banking will become even safer and more convenient.



In the new version, special attention is devoted to the convenience of access to accounts and authorisation of orders.



You can configure Mobile DigiPass on your device to work in Push notifications mode, within the framework of which the mobile device can automatically receive authentication confirmation requests when entering the internet bank, as well as requests for authorization of orders submitted via the internet bank. You can confirm or reject a request to the mobile device by selecting the appropriate option in the Mobile DigiPass interface. Upon successful confirmation of the request, the Mobile DigiPass automatically generates and sends to the bank a one-time password (OTP) or a test key necessary for entering the internet bank or authorization of orders.





To make use of such capabilities, it is required to install a Mobile DigiPass on one’s device and allow the application to work with Push notifications, when such an inquiry is received.



Starting from today, the new application may be downloaded from Apple Store.