Baltic International Bank strengthening its management team
Ilona Gulchak, who has
previously served as the Chairperson of the Management Board of Baltic International Bank has filled the
role of a member of the Supervisory Board. From now, the Deputy Chairperson of
the Management Board takes the lead of Bank.
The changes are a part
of the transformation process which was undertaken by Bank already last year
and which will enable Bank to expand its business in new directions, penetrate
new target markets and offer its customers bespoke high-end financial services.
Bank has been planning those well-thought-out changes for a long time. They
will allow Bank distribute the competences perfectly and take full advantage of
new opportunities.
The Financial and Capital Market Commission has already evaluated and approved the changes being implemented by Bank.
Viktors Bolbats has
acquired solid multiple-year experience in the Scandinavian banking sector. He
held senior positions while working for SEB
bank, one of the largest Latvia-based banks. Last year, V.Bolbats joined
Bank’s executive team. Initially, he actively engaged in the intra-bank
reshuffle process in his capacity as the advisor to the Chairperson of the
Management Board. He took the post of the Deputy Chairperson of the Management
Board in November. V.Bolbats graduated from the Stockholm School of Economics
in Riga and earned his MBA from the Riga Business School.
Bank’s shareholder
Valeri Belokon: “Over the
past 25 years, we have accumulated extensive experience in the Latvian banking sector.
Now, we’re combining the useful experience with modern knowledge possessed by
our new and energetic team members from different industries. Together, we’re
shaping the new bank aimed at upholding traditions and succession and boosting
customer trust and loyalty. We facilitate the engagement of a wide range of expertise
to create value for our customers, employees and Latvia as a whole.”
And let us remind you
that in January 2018, Bank’s shareholders decided to increase Bank’s share
capital by EUR 6 million since they are actively supporting the expansion of
Bank’s business both in Latvia and in other target markets.
To anchor the
Supervisory Board, top-level international specialists have been serving on the
Supervisory Board since 2016, including the former diplomat Dr. Hans Friedrich
von Ploetz and the former Director of CIA’s Counterterrorism Center Joseph
Cofer Black.
Bank’s shareholder
Valeri Belokon and Andris Ozoliņš, a banker having vast experience, also serve
on the Supervisory Board.
