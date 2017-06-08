Banks, Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 16.03.2018, 14:40
Rietumu Banka has been turning away high-risk clients for several years already
“Increased requirements for commercial banks in the field of anti-money laundering (AML) and combating the financing of terrorism (CFT) have been high on the agenda for quite a long time already. For several years already, Rietumu Banka has been making significant investments in boosting its compliance processes and technologies, as well as special staff training,” the bank’s representatives said.
They also noted that the bank’s business has substantially changed in recent years. “For several years, Rietumu Banka has been turning away high-risk clients and substantially reducing the amount of transactions, as the bank has shifted its focus on deposits, loans and technological development,” the bank’s representatives said, adding that the trend has been characteristic not only of Latvia but also the whole world.
The bank’s representatives said that the events of the past month in the Latvian financial sector will not change the character of the bank’s reforms but will definitely speed them up.
“Rietumu Banka operates in accordance with a strategy envisaging further reforms and responsibly contributes to restoring the Latvian financial sector's reputation,” the representatives said.
Rietumu Banka generated EUR 35.037 million in profit last year, which is 2.3 times less than in 2016, according to the unaudited data released by the bank. At the end of 2017, Rietumu Banka had EUR 3.011 billion worth of assets, down 13.4% from the end of 2016 when the bank’s assets were worth EUR 3.466 billion.
At the end of September 2017, Rietumu Banka was the fourth largest bank in Latvia by assets. . The bank's main shareholders are Esterkin Family Investments (33.12%), Maltese company Boswell (International) Consulting Limited (33.11%), and Suharenko Family Investments (17.34%).
- 16.03.2018 In Q4, hourly labour costs grew by 7.3% in Latvia
- 16.03.2018 Over 70 procurements to be announced for Rail Baltica in 2018
- 16.03.2018 EUR 290 mln paid out in green energy, cogeneration support in Latvia in 2017
- 16.03.2018 Balticovo plans EUR 3.3 mln investment in expanding production of cage-free eggs
- 16.03.2018 RAM: the market calm gone as Trump's protectionist policies raise uncertainty
- 16.03.2018 Latvian watchdog fines companies EUR 10.116 mln in 2017 for prohibited agreements
- 16.03.2018 Estonian MFA: Crimea is part of Ukraine
- 16.03.2018 Эстонский производитель напитков Linda Nektar выплатит дивиденды в размере 126 000 евро
- 16.03.2018 Balticovo инвестирует 3,3 млн. евро в расширение производства яиц от несушек на свободном выгуле
- 16.03.2018 Saeima rejects public initiative calling for Cohabitation Law