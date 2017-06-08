Analytics, Banks, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Forum
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 02.03.2018, 19:00
The Baltics - new and rapidly developing corporate bonds market
Oto Davidovs, Director of Corporate finance of Baltic
International Bank participated in Debt Capital Markets panel
discussion and gave presentation about the Baltic bond market for 120
representatives from more than 20 countries. Professionals from companies
like UBS, Raiffeisen, Erste Group, Bloomberg, S&P, and others
were also participating and attending the conference.
Oto Davidovs, Director of Corporate finance of Baltic International Bank explains: “The Baltics is a new and rapidly developing corporate bonds market with current capitalization of almost 4 billion euros. In Latvia, there are more than 500 million new issues every year, and market activity is increasing by continuously improving infrastructure and state involvement in fostering development of capital markets."
"Cbonds CEE Bond Conference was well timed and conversations with participants confirmed investors’ interest in new emissions. Participation in the conference for Baltic International Bank was a great opportunity to exchange opinions with professionals of the debt capital market and assess the potential of new placements in Central and Eastern Europe."
- 02.03.2018 Moody: Government of Latvia Financial scandals raise questions over supervisory capacity and weigh on institutional strength
- 02.03.2018 SEB: Pulp industry among most productive industries in Estonia
- 02.03.2018 Moody: Финансовые скандалы вызывают вопросы по надзорной способности властей Латвии
- 02.03.2018 Гарантированные вклады клиентам ABLV Bank будет выплачивать Citadele
- 02.03.2018 Латвия объявит конкурс на должность руководителя службы по борьбе с легализацией незаконно нажитых средств
- 02.03.2018 В январе выручка предприятий розничной торговли Эстонии снизилась на 1%
- 02.03.2018 Литовский Snoras хочет отсудить 306 млн. евро у швейцарского банка Julius Baer
- 02.03.2018 Транзитный рынок РФ в ожидании модернизации
- 02.03.2018 Рынок Облигаций Балтии - динамичный и быстроразвивающийся сегмент
- 02.03.2018 Lithuania's 2017 economic growth slowest in Baltic states y-o-y