Banks, Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 19.02.2018, 11:51
ABLV bank temporarily suspends membership in Association of Latvian Commercial Banks
He said that
the bank’s management took the decision in order not to cast a shadow on the
whole Latvian banking sector while ABLV
is dealing with “baseless accusations”.
“ABLV bank is confident that by explaining its position and
collaborating with the U.S. Department of Treasury it will manage to restore
not only its own but the whole sector’s reputation. The bank believes that the
Association of Latvian Commercial Banks will defend the Latvian banking sector
and financial market participants on the national and international level,”
said Eglitis.
As reported, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network
(FinCEN) of the U.S. Department of Treasury has proposed sanctions
against ABLV bank for its role in money laundering schemes that
have been facilitating transactions for parties connected to North Korea’s
nuclear program and illegal activities in Azerbaijan, Russia and Ukraine.
FinCEN also said in its report that the management
of ABLV bank used bribery
to influence Latvian officials when challenging enforcement actions and
perceived threats to their high-risk business.
ABLV bank said that
the FinCEN report is the department’s proposal which can be objected to within
60 days. The Latvian bank is currently weighing its options as it hopes to
persuade FinCEN to revise its proposal. "The bank will make every effort
to disprove the allegations," the bank said.
ABLV bank representatives
also said that the bank and its officials have never given any bribes.
At the end of September 2017, ABLV bank was the
third largest bank in Latvia by assets. The bank's majority shareholders Olegs Fils, Ernests Bernis and Nika Berne own, directly and indirectly, 87.03 percent of
the bank's share capital. ABLV bank’s bonds are quoted on the Nasdaq Riga Bond
List. ABLV bank is under
direct supervision of the European Central Bank.
- 19.02.2018 Labor inspectors in Latvia discover 1,349 unreported employees in 2017
- 19.02.2018 Overall loss to Latvian farmers from floods estimated at nearly EUR 100 mln
- 19.02.2018 Latvian and Japanese MFA agree on signing Air Transport Agreement
- 19.02.2018 Estonia's Health Insurance Fund spends EUR 195 mln to enable discount on medicines in 2017
- 19.02.2018 В Латвии готовятся отметить 90-летие Валентина Пикуля
- 19.02.2018 Revenue Service discovers violations in 96% of companies selling used automobiles
- 19.02.2018 Elko Grupa reports EUR 12.3 mln in unaudited 2017 profit
- 19.02.2018 Latvian Revenue Service in 2017 discovers violations in 169 inspections of catering companies
- 18.02.2018 БПБК применило к президенту Банка Латвии статус задержанного
- 18.02.2018 Министр экономики Латвии призвал к созыву экстренного заседания правительства