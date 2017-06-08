Banks, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 12.02.2018, 07:22
Nordic, Baltic countries update cooperation agreement on ensuring financial stability
"The larger banks operating in Estonia have Scandinavian roots and
their solvency among other things also depends on the good cooperation between
the Nordic financial supervision and crisis resolution authorities and their
banks," Kilvar Kissler,
chairman of the management board of the Estonian Financial Supervision
Authority, said in a press release.
"For the stability of the Estonian financial market, the Financial
Supervision Authority needs to exchange information and plan and execute joint
activities with its Nordic colleagues," Kissler said, adding that the
given cooperation agreement is an important brick in the structure of the
Nordic-Baltic financial supervision and crisis resolution.
"The agreement is a sign of the good cooperation between the Baltic
and the Nordic countries, which we value highly," Marten Ross, deputy
secretary general for financial policy and external relations at the Finance
Ministry, said. "Joint meetings and information exchange enable to
regularly receive information about possible market failures, which could
endanger the financial stability of the entire region, and to respond to them
quickly, if needed," he said.
Financial crisis cooperation has been agreed upon previously in the
European Union with a separate directive. Among other things, it also
stipulates the formation of crisis resolution colleges consisting of member
state representatives for larger banking groups. The aim of the agreement in
question is to additionally reaffirm the readiness for financial stability
cooperation in the Nordic-Baltic region as banking is very strongly linked
between the countries of the region in question.
The parties of the signed cooperation agreement include Estonia, Latvia,
Lithuania, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Iceland. The cooperation
agreement between the countries was signed by Jan. 31, 2018.
- 12.02.2018 Rail Baltica Global Forum 2018 to take place in April
- 12.02.2018 Riga named 5th best European tourist destination in 2018
- 12.02.2018 Estonia technically ready to exchange data with Finland through X-Road
- 12.02.2018 Lithuanian Railways to be split into 3 separate companies
- 12.02.2018 Taxify to receive special award from EU Parliament competition
- 12.02.2018 Number of passengers carried by Nordica grows 16% in January y-o-y
- 12.02.2018 Lithuanian, Polish railway firms set to cut travel time between Vilnius-Warsaw
- 12.02.2018 VAT fraud case worth over EUR 1 mln sent to Latvian prosecutor's office
- 11.02.2018 Северные и Балтийские страны обновили соглашение об обеспечении финансовой стабильности в регионе
- 09.02.2018 Литовские железные дороги разделят на три отдельных компании