Monday, 05.02.2018, 15:10
Estonian municipalities receive EUR 95.9 mln in income tax in January
The city of Tallinn topped the list of recipients with 35.2 million euros,
12.1% more than in January 2016, it appears from figures available from the tax
authority.
The amount paid into the budget of the city of Tartu grew 10.8% to 7.2
million euros, the amount paid into the budget of Parnu grew 13% to 3.1 million
euros and the amount paid into the budget of Narva increased 10.8% to 2.4
million euros.
Amounts exceeding two million euros were paid also to the joint
municipality of Saaremaa, the receipts of which grew 15.3% to 2.2 million
euros, as well as to the municipalities of Saue and Viimsi bordering Tallinn,
which both received two million euros, respectively 14% and 14.9% more than in
January 2017.
The income tax receipts of all municipalities grew compared with January
2017.
