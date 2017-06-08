Estonian municipalities receive EUR 95.9 mln in income tax in January

Estonian municipalities, which under law are entitled to a portion equaling 11.6% of a person's income of the 20-% income tax paid by their residents, received 95.9 million euros from the Tax and Customs Board under that item in January 2018, 12.2% more than during the same month a year ago, cites LETA/BNS.

The city of Tallinn topped the list of recipients with 35.2 million euros, 12.1% more than in January 2016, it appears from figures available from the tax authority.

The amount paid into the budget of the city of Tartu grew 10.8% to 7.2 million euros, the amount paid into the budget of Parnu grew 13% to 3.1 million euros and the amount paid into the budget of Narva increased 10.8% to 2.4 million euros.

Amounts exceeding two million euros were paid also to the joint municipality of Saaremaa, the receipts of which grew 15.3% to 2.2 million euros, as well as to the municipalities of Saue and Viimsi bordering Tallinn, which both received two million euros, respectively 14% and 14.9% more than in January 2017.

The income tax receipts of all municipalities grew compared with January 2017.