Bank of Latvia amends Credit Register regulations
The regulations have been changed to facilitate receiving additional data
for the purposes of creditworthiness assessment, macroeconomic analysis and
supervision of financial market participants. The Council of the Bank of Latvia
approved Regulation for the Credit Register, Regulation for Provision of
Information on the Credit Institutions' Credit Exposures and the Persons
Involved and Regulation for Electronic Information Exchange with the Bank of
Latvia.
The central bank’s representatives explained that the changes were
introduced in line with the planned amendments to the Credit Register Law and
to implement the requirements set forth by Regulation (EU) No 2016/867 of the
European Central Bank of May 18, 2016 on the collection of granular credit and
credit risk data (ECB/2016/13), inter alia providing for the development of
analytical credit datasets (AnaCredit). At the same time, these changes
represent an improvement to the Credit Register aimed at having a uniform
system that would contain the data required by the Credit Register participants
for assessment of creditworthiness as well as additional data on financial
services associated with credit risk required by the Bank of Latvia and the
Financial and Capital Market Commission to perform their tasks. The Credit
Register participants will have to report data once, to the Credit Register,
instead of reporting to two individual institutions.
The amended reporting procedure will take effect on April 1, 2018. There
will be a transitional period for reviewing all valid customer's and customer
guarantor's obligations and updating the respective records in the Credit
Register according to the new requirements by September 30, 2018. It is
expected that additional data for supervisory purposes will be reported to the
Credit Register as of April 1, 2019.
