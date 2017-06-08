Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 11.01.2018, 11:01
Latvian anti-money laundering service freezes EUR 45.6 mln in 2017
Burkans
praised the anti-money laundering service's performance in 2017, noting that
materials of 225 suspected money laundering cases were forwarded to law
enforcement agencies over the past year. Based on the facts contained in these
materials most of these cases qualified as money laundering offenses.
The anti-money laundering service has been sending
investigation materials mostly to the Tax and Customs Police and the Economic
Crimes Department of the Latvian State Police. By the end of the year, 85
criminal procedures were started based on the materials supplied by the
anti-money laundering service.
Burkans indicated that busting large money laundering
schemes has been the service's priority already since 2005. The annual amount
of illegal proceeds frozen by the anti-money laundering service has grown from
EUR 36,170,000 in 2016 to EUR 46,600,000 in 2017.
"Last year we saw a slight drop in large fraud
schemes. The criminals have learned their lessons. The schemes have become
faster and are no longer that big," said Burkans.
The head of the anti-money laundering service said
that nowadays payment transactions are performed very quickly, so anti-money
laundering officers have very little time to take their decisions. The existing
legislative regulation, however, allows for stopping and analyzing suspicious
transactions swiftly enough, Burkans said.
