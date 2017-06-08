Budget, Estonia, Financial Services, Legislation, Taxation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 03.01.2018, 18:03
Income tax receipts of Estonia's municipalities totaled EUR 983.8 mln in 2017
The sum total paid into the budgets of municipalities in December was 84.2 million euros, 9.3% more than in December 2016, it appears from figures available from the tax authority.
The city of Tallinn topped the list of recipients with 372.2 million euros, an amount 9% bigger than in 2016. The amount paid into the budget of the city of Tartu grew 6.4% to 69.3 million euros, the amount paid into the budget of Narva grew 5.8% to 25.7 million euros and the amount paid into the budget of Parnu increased 7.1% to 25.1 million euros.
Four rural municipalities registered a reduction in the payout compared with last year. The municipality of Mustjala on Saaremaa Island registered a decline by 3.2% to 370,300 euros, the municipality of Kopu by 2.6% to 398,200 euros, the island municipality of Vormsi by 0.6% to 354,900 euros and the municipality of Alajoe by 0.5% to 281,400 euros.
- 03.01.2018 Prices of diesel fuel, beer, cigarettes to grow in Latvia
- 03.01.2018 Almost 22,000 new businesses established in Estonia in 2017
- 03.01.2018 Портфель лизинга и факторинга в Латвии за девять месяцев 2017 года увеличился на 13,5%
- 03.01.2018 Эстонское Magnetic MRO продают китайскому концерну
- 03.01.2018 Lithuania's Seimas speaker sees no chances for major changes in ties with Russia
- 03.01.2018 Family physicians in Latvia have lot of problems due to e-health system errors
- 03.01.2018 Over 44,373 business operators pay micro enterprise tax in Latvia in early January
- 03.01.2018 East-Viru Estonian industrial areas expect to host 1,500 jobs shortly
- 03.01.2018 Estonia saw very brisk merger, acquisition activity in 2017
- 03.01.2018 Эстонская Omniva выпустит почтовую марку из чистого серебра