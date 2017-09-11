Small Novatek LNG cargo expected in Klaipeda

A new small shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia's Novatek is expected in the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda on Saturday.

"The Coral Fungia is expected to arrive on Saturday morning and bring around 9,500 cubic meters of LNG," Klaipedos Nafta, the operator of the LNG terminal in Klaipeda.

Based on information on the vessel position tracking websites Marinetraffic.com and Myshiptracking.com, the Coral Fungia gas carrier is coming from Russia' Baltic Sea port of Vysotsk where Novatek has a LNG facility.





It will be the 9th cargo from the Russian port the ongoing gas year that started in October, and all of the previous shipments were up to 9,500 cubic meters.





Five large cargoes of around 138,000 cubic meters of LNG each have also arrived in Klaipeda from the Norwegian port of Melkoya since early October.





All in all, around 19.2 TWh (or around 20 large gas carriers) in regasification capacity has been reserved from early October until late September.





Klaipedos Nafta underlines that the regasificaton capacity booked for 2020 is the largest in the terminal's five-year history.