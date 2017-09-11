Energy, Gas, Lithuania, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 03.12.2019, 00:39
LNG bunker vessel Kairos on its way to Klaipeda
According to Orinta Barkauskaite, head of communications at Klaipedos Nafta, the vessel is coming to pick up a LNG cargo from the FSRU Independence.
"This is the Kairos' first call at Klaipeda following the sale of the block of shares in the ship's owner to Nauticor," she told.
According to the vessel tracking websites Marinetraffic.com and Vesselfinder.com, the vessel is on its way to Klaipeda from the port of Visby on the Swedish island of Gotland.
SGD Logistika, a subsidiary of Klaipedos Nafta, sold its 10% stake in Blue LNG to Nauticor on September 30, thus making the German company its only owner.
The ship, which can carry up to 7,500 cubic meters of LNG in its two tanks, was used for reloading LNG from Klaipedos Nafta's floating terminal into its onshore LNG reloading station.
The Cyprus-flagged 117-meter vessel first docked in Klaipeda in early January and performed a total of nine reloading operations in the Lithuanian port.
