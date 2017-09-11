Energy, Gas, Gas Market , Lithuania, Port, Transport
5 companies interested in gas trade via Klaipedos Nafta's LNG station in Lithuania
A five-year contract is set to be signed by the end of November with the company that offered the best price.
Klaipedos Nafta called a capacity reservation tender for the small-scale LNG distribution station to find a strategic partner for the development of this market in the Baltic region, including Poland, after seeing interest in the LNG station.
"Upon reaching agreement, we will be able to focus on the activity of an infrastructure operator, ensure a permanent revenue flow and cover the capital and operation costs of this infrastructure. Meanwhile the strategic partner will be responsible for LNG sales and market development," the Lithuanian company said in.
Klaipedos Nafta underlines that it is an LNG terminal operator, therefore, LNG sales and market development is not its key activity.
The LNG distribution station is overground LNG terminal built for temporary storage of LNG brought by small bunker vessels and reloading LNG onto other ships or tank-cars.
