Energy, Estonia, Gas, Gas Market , Lithuania, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 14.11.2019, 14:19
Elenger starts delivering natural gas from the Lithuanian vessel Independence
Margus Kaasik, member of the board of Elenger, says that purchasing natural gas via the floating terminal is a strategic step which has been a part of long-term planning. "For us, this means access to the global market while our clients will get better prices because there are more supply sources now," Kaasik noted.
Previously, Elenger purchased LNG from a small gas terminal based in Klaipeda and transported it to Estonia by trailer trucks. The contract aims to direct the LNG being purchased to the gas network for supplying clients to whom natural gas is delivered via pipelines, including those in Finland.
Elenger signed a contract concerning the deliveries of LNG through the small gas terminal based in Klaipeda in late 2017. Over two years, 2600 tonnes of liquefied natural gas have been purchased in Lithuania. Beside Lithuania, Elenger delivers natural gas and LNG from Russia, Latvia, Finland and Poland.
- 14.11.2019 Estonia: The first Põhjala craft beer bar was opened in Beijing
- 14.11.2019 Study recommends full air-rail integration for Rail Baltica
- 14.11.2019 Achema to appeal EU court's decision on state aid for Klaipeda LNG terminal
- 14.11.2019 Estonia's Tallink establishes subsidiaries in Lithuania, Latvia
- 13.11.2019 The Best Baltic Packaging Designs Have Been Announced
- 13.11.2019 Продажа алкоголя в Финляндии в августе упала на 7,5%
- 13.11.2019 Суд ЕС: регулирование цен на молоко в Литве законное
- 13.11.2019 Железную дорогу до Клайпеды электрифицирует испанская Elecnor
- 13.11.2019 Tallinn Shipyard впервые среди стран Балтии удостоен премии SAFETY4SEA
- 13.11.2019 Рижские архитекторы победили в конкурсе московского метрополитена