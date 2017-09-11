Energy, Gas, Lithuania, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 05.11.2019, 14:16
New large cargo of Norwegian LNG arrives in Klaipeda
The Arctic Voyager moored at the Klaipeda LNG terminal's FSRU Independence on Tuesday morning.
According to the vessel position tracking websites Marinetraffic.com, Myshiptracking.com and Vesselfinder.com, the tanker came from Norway's Melkoya port, where Equinor has a LNG production facility.
Klaipedos Nafta, the terminal's operator, told BNS earlier this week that the vessel was to deliver around 138,000 cubic meters of LNG, but gave no further details.
The Klaipeda LNG terminal is used by Achema, the state-run power and gas supplier Ignitis (former Lietuvos Energijos Tiekimas), Imlitex, a company of the commodity trade group Imlitex Holdings, Estonia's state energy group Eesti Energia, and Estonia's energy company Elenger, a new customer.
- 05.11.2019 Estonia: State planning to electrify railway network by 2028
- 05.11.2019 Lithuania's Klaipedos Nafta to buy LNG ship
- 05.11.2019 Free market electricity price for Estonia declines 2.3 pct on month in October
- 05.11.2019 Klaipedos nafta приобретёт судно СПГ
- 05.11.2019 В Клайпеду прибыла новая партия СПГ из Норвегии
- 04.11.2019 Estonia's Elenger to import gas via Klaipeda LNG terminal
- 04.11.2019 За 9 месяцев 2019 года при помощи согласованных извещений было зафиксировано 63,21% ДТП
- 04.11.2019 Lux Express bus company carries by 18% more passengers in Latvia in 9 months
- 04.11.2019 Lufthansa launches direct service between Tallinn, Munich
- 04.11.2019 Lufthansa начала регулярные полеты на линии Таллинн-Мюнхен