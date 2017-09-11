New large cargo of Norwegian LNG arrives in Klaipeda

A tanker has delivered a new large shipment of Norwegian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Klaipeda, probably for Lithuania's fertilizer manufacturer Achema, the country's largest gas consumer, reported LETA/BNS.

The Arctic Voyager moored at the Klaipeda LNG terminal's FSRU Independence on Tuesday morning.





According to the vessel position tracking websites Marinetraffic.com, Myshiptracking.com and Vesselfinder.com, the tanker came from Norway's Melkoya port, where Equinor has a LNG production facility.





Klaipedos Nafta, the terminal's operator, told BNS earlier this week that the vessel was to deliver around 138,000 cubic meters of LNG, but gave no further details.





The Klaipeda LNG terminal is used by Achema, the state-run power and gas supplier Ignitis (former Lietuvos Energijos Tiekimas), Imlitex, a company of the commodity trade group Imlitex Holdings, Estonia's state energy group Eesti Energia, and Estonia's energy company Elenger, a new customer.