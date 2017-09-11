Lithuania's Klaipedos Nafta sells stake in charterer of LNG bunker vessel Kairos

Lithuania's Klaipedos Nafta has sold its 10% stake in Blue LNG, the charterer of the Kairos, the world's largest LNG bunker supply vessel, to Nauticor, thus making the German company its only owner. The deal took effect on Monday, informed LETA/BNS.

The ship, which can carry up to 7,000 cubic meters of LNG in its two tanks, was used for reloading LNG from Klaipedos Nafta's floating terminal into its onshore LNG reloading station.





Klaipedos Nafta would not comment on the value of the transaction, citing confidentiality.

Commenting on the decision to sell the stake to Nauticor, Arunas Molis, head of LNG at Klaipedos Nafta, said the situation in the market has changed over recent years.





"In recent years, new LNG transportation capacities and at least several LNG transport and bunkering vessels have emerged in the region," he told. "This allows us to ensure the LNG supply chain for our customers by using vessels providing LNG transport services in the region.





According to Molis, the Kairos will be able to continue providing services in Klaipeda in the future.

The Cyprus-flagged 117-meter vessel first docked in Klaipeda in early January and has since performed nine reloading operations in the Lithuanian port