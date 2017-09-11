Energy, Gas, Gas Market , Lithuania, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 30.09.2019, 12:38
Lithuania's Klaipedos Nafta sells stake in charterer of LNG bunker vessel Kairos
The ship, which can carry up to 7,000 cubic meters of LNG in its two tanks, was used for reloading LNG from Klaipedos Nafta's floating terminal into its onshore LNG reloading station.
Klaipedos Nafta would not comment on the value of the transaction, citing confidentiality.
Commenting on the decision to sell the stake to Nauticor, Arunas Molis, head of LNG at Klaipedos Nafta, said the situation in the market has changed over recent years.
"In recent years, new LNG transportation capacities and at least several LNG transport and bunkering vessels have emerged in the region," he told. "This allows us to ensure the LNG supply chain for our customers by using vessels providing LNG transport services in the region.
According to Molis, the Kairos will be able to continue providing services in Klaipeda in the future.
The Cyprus-flagged 117-meter vessel first docked in Klaipeda in early January and has since performed nine reloading operations in the Lithuanian port
- 30.09.2019 Lithuania and Latvia registered the highest rate of death from coronary heart desease in EU
- 30.09.2019 Passenger turnover at Riga Airport up 10.6% in eight months
- 27.09.2019 Объем грузоперевозок по железной дороге в Эстонии в августе сократился на 32%
- 27.09.2019 Swiss Mikron Group opens plant in Lithuania's Kaunas
- 27.09.2019 Швейцарский Mikron открыл завод в Каунасе
- 27.09.2019 МИД России разъяснил порядок въезда интуристов в Петербург по электронной визе
- 27.09.2019 Cеть быстрых зарядок для электромобилей IONITY заработает в Балтии в 2020 году
- 27.09.2019 Лоукостер Lauda начнет полеты из Таллинна в Вену
- 27.09.2019 Eesti Energia предлагает частным клиентам установку солнечных батарей в рассрочку
- 27.09.2019 IONITY’s fast-charging network to be deployed in the Baltics