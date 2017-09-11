Electric power generation in Latvia decreases 15.8% in eight months

During the first eight months of 2019, Latvia generated 3,966 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electric power, down 15.8% from the same period last year, according to an electricity market review released by Augstsprieguma Tikls transmission system operator writes LETA.

Thermal power stations Rigas TEC-1, Rigas TEC-2, Rigas Siltums, Juglas Jauda and Fortum generated 1,805 GWh of power. In January-August 2019, power generation by the thermal power stations rose 8% y-o-y.





Hydropower plants on the Daugava River generated 1,283 GWh of power in January-August 2019, down 39% from the same period a year ago, while small hydropower plants generated 35,154 MWh of electric power, or 20.6% less than a year ago.





Combined heat and power plants generated 266,771 MWh of electricity the first eight months of this year, down 9.9% against the same period in 2018, and biomass-fired power plants generated 260,348 MWh of power, down 9.3%. Power plants running on biogas generated 220,031 MWh of electricity, down 5.5% from the first eight months of 2018.





Power generation by Latvia’s wind farms increased by 32.3% y-o-y to 94,305 MWh and solar power stations generated 1,295 MWh of electricity, up 22.9%.





According to the Augstsprieguma Tikls report, electricity consumption in Latvia declined 1.2% y-o-y to 4,770 GWh in January-August 2019.





In August Latvia generated 91% of the electric power consumed during the month, which is a rise of 15 percentage points from August 2018.