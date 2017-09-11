First LNG cargo for Eesti Energia on its way to Klaipeda

A shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia' Baltic Sea port of Vysotsk, where Novatek has a production facility, is expected to be delivered for Eesti Energia on Tuesday, marking the first time the Estonian state energy group has imported gas via the Klaipeda LNG terminal. "I can confirm this is our cargo," Eesti Energia's spokesman Priit Luts told LETA/BNS.

Orinta Barkauskaite, head of communications at Klaipedos Nafta, the operator of the Lithuanian LNG terminal, told on the same day that the Coral Fungia was to deliver around 9,500 cubic meters of LNG to the Lithuanian port on Tuesday.





Klaipedos Nafta said in late August that Eesti Energia had booked 0.061 terawatt-hours, or around 10,000 square meters, of LNG regasification capacities, thus becoming the Klaipeda terminal's fourth customer.





The other three customers in the current gas year are the fertilizer manufacturer Achema, the electricity and gas supply company Ignitis (former Lietuvos Energijos Tiekimas), and Imlitex, which is part of the commodity trade group Imlitex Holdings.