Large LNG shipment expected in Lithuania's Klaipeda

A large LNG shipment from Norway is scheduled to arrive in the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda on Monday, writes LETA/BNS.

"The Arctic Voyager LNG vessel is scheduled to arrive on Sep 9, bringing in around 138,000 cubic meters of LNG," Orinta Barkauskaite, spokeswoman for the Lithuanian LNG terminal's operator, Klaipedos Nafta (Lithuanian Oil), told.





According to the vessel position tracking websites marinetraffic.com and vesselfinder.com, the vessel will arrive from Norway's Melkoya port where Equinor has a LNG production facility.





Four companies are using the LNG terminal in Klaipeda this gas year and they include Achema, Lietuvos Energijos Tiekimas (Lithuanian Energy Supply, LET), part of the state-run enery group Lietuvos Energija (Lithuanian Energy), Imlitex, part of Lithuania's raw materials supply group Imlitex Holdings, and Estonian state-run energy company Eesti Energia.





Achema and LET do not disclose who they buy gas from, how much and when they bring it in.