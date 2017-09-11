Estonia's Eesti Energia will import Novatek gas

Estonia's energy group Eesti Energia will import gas from Russia's largest private gas company Novatek via Lithuania's LNG terminal based in Klaipeda in September , the Estonian company told LETA/BNS.

"Yes, we are buying from Novatek," Priit Luts, the press officer at Eesti Energia, told on Friday.





On Thursday, the Lithuanian terminal operator Klaipedos Nafta (Klaipeda OIL, KN) said Eesti Energia had become the Lithuanian terminal's fourth client.





KN said it had allocated Eesti Energia 0.061 TWh of regasification capacity, amounting to a small bunker vessel of 10,000 cubic meters. Such vessels usually bring gas from Novatek's production facility in Vysotsk.





Lithuania's fertilizer manufacturer Achema mainly imports Novatek, and also Lietuvos Energijos Tiekimas (LET), part of Lithuania's state-controlled energy group Lietuvos Energija (Lithuanian Energy) (bought via an intermediary), and Imlitex, which is part of the commodity trade group Imlitex Holdings, have brought one LNG shipment each from Novatek this year.